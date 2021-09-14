LE Softball Announces State Championship Ring Ceremony

The State Champion Lady Yoe Track team received their state rings during halftime of Friday night’s football game. Each team member and coach were presented a ring. The team won the 3A State Championship in May. The 4x100 meter relay team of Brittani Drake, Brandi Drake, Lauren Harris, and Yierra Flemings took gold. Flemings also won gold in the 400-meter dash, silver in the 100-meter hurdles, fourth in the triple jump and third in the long jump. She was also named Class 1-4A Girl’s Track Athlete of the Year by the TTFCA. Class 1-4A Girl’s Track Athlete of the Year by the TTFCA. Brandi Drake came in third in the 200-meter dash and fifth in the 100-meter dash. Logan Pevehouse was seventh in the 1600-meter run and eighth in the 3200-meter run. Ja’Kerra Holt was ninth in the pole vault. Pictured are (front row, from left) Brandi Drake, Brittani Drake, Lauren Harris, Logan Pevehouse, Sealy Smith, Yierra Flemings; (back row, from left) coaches Stephanie Hause, Kayla Janicek, Laura Dickson, Dale Keen and Wanda White. Holt was not able to attend the ceremony.

