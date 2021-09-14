CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LE Softball Announces State Championship Ring Ceremony

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLugoff Elgin HS will hold a state championship ring ceremony on Saturday night September 18th at 7pm inside LEHS Stadium with the auditorium as a backup in the case of inclement weather. The ceremony is free and open to the public. Athletics Director Matt Campbell will speak, Coach Savannah Starling will speak, there will be a video recap of the playoff run, and then the championship rings will be presented to the team.

