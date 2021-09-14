Gastonia police arrest suspect in shooting death of 14-year-old girl
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gastonia police are continuing to investigate the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl Tuesday, and police arrested a suspect in the case Wednesday. Officers went to the 300 block of North Chester Street at about 1 p.m. for a medical call and found Nivia Danner suffering from a gunshot wound outside Rodgers Bail Bonding, according to Gastonia Police Department officials. The business is just a few blocks from the courthouse and detention center.spectrumlocalnews.com
Comments / 0