A fatality accident occurred on Tuesday evening at approximately 10:00pm on Buffalo Drive, south of Nelson Street, just outside Guymon, OK city limits in Texas county. A 2008 Ford F150 pickup driven by Justin Tyler Lage, 20 of Texhoma, and a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Rylee Cole Nelson, age 18 of Guymon, were both southbound on Buffalo Drive. Lage was following Nelson and according to reports, was driving in a reckless manner and grazed Nelson’s Chevy. Lage’s Ford departed the road to the left, went through game reserve fence, entered a broadslide, rolled approximately 2 times, and came to rest on wheels. Lage was ejected. He was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Texas County with neck and trunk internal injuries. He was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO