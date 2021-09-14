Building a Form in PHP Using DOMDocument

Have you ever been in a situation where you wish you could have some control over the values in an object or array? Maybe you wanted to prevent certain types of data or even validate the data before storing it in the object. Suppose you wanted to react to the incoming data in some way, or even the outgoing data? For example, maybe you wanted to update the DOM by displaying results or swap classes for styling changes as data changes. Ever wanted to work on a simple idea or section of page that needed some of the features of a framework, like Vue or React, but didn’t want to start up a new app?

