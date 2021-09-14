Kenny Chesney teams with ESPN Films for documentary on legendary SEC voices
Kenny Chesney is back working with ESPN Films on a documentary. And this time, he’s focusing on the biggest voices in SEC history. On Tuesday, ESPN announced that the 11th season of “SEC Storied” will begin with a 90-minute film titled “More Than a Voice,” which will showcase some of the legendary football play-by-play voices in conference history. Chesney served as the executive producer for the film, which will air on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
Comments / 0