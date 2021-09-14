Kenny Chesney teams with ESPN Films for documentary on legendary SEC voices

No. Alabama nearly suffered its first loss of the season and first since Nov. 30, 2019, as it held off Florida 31-29 in Gainesville on Saturday. The Crimson Tide are considered the favorite to win a 2nd straight national championship — it would be Nick Saban’s 7th in Tuscaloosa and 8th overall — but showed plenty of vulnerability at the Swamp. Now, the scene shifts to their next game, one that won’t be easy by any stretch of the imagination: Matt Corral and No. 11 Ole Miss, led by Lane Kiffin.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO