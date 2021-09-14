CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Kenny Chesney teams with ESPN Films for documentary on legendary SEC voices

By Jake Rill
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenny Chesney is back working with ESPN Films on a documentary. And this time, he’s focusing on the biggest voices in SEC history. On Tuesday, ESPN announced that the 11th season of “SEC Storied” will begin with a 90-minute film titled “More Than a Voice,” which will showcase some of the legendary football play-by-play voices in conference history. Chesney served as the executive producer for the film, which will air on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
themusicuniverse.com

Kenny Chesney executive producing SEC Network’s ‘More Than a Voice’

Kenny Chesney is executive producing More Than a Voice, a 90 minute film which spotlights football play-by-play voices from the around the SEC. The film doubles as the SEC Storied 11th season premiere on Sunday, September 26th at 7 pm ET on SEC Network. In the SEC’s original rise to...
FOOTBALL
AL.com

Kenny Chesney putting spotlight on Eli Gold, Rod Bramblett, other SEC voices

When SEC football announcers speak, the emotions of tens of thousands of listeners hang on every word. Kenny Chesney has some experience with the same thing, even if he has rarely left people quite as heartbroken as Eli Gold does when describing some horrible reversal of fortune for the Crimson Tide or as elated as the late Rod Bramblett did when proclaiming a Tiger triumph to the Auburn faithful.
FOOTBALL
countryfancast.com

Kenny Chesney Setting the World on Fire featuring Pink

Listen to the audio video of Kenny Chesney's "Setting the World on Fire" featuring Pink. The Kenny Chesney Setting the World on Fire was released to country radio on July 28, 2016. The song was nominated for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Country star Kenny Chesney joined forces with the pop star P!nk to produce “Setting the World On Fire”. Pink was born as Alecia Beth Moore (September 8, 1979), and is known professionally as Pink. Pink is a successful American singer and songwriter that mostly focused on Pop Music. She has done a few successful collaborations with Country singers including Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Kenny Chesney Produces New Film For ‘SEC Storied’

Kenny Chesney serves as executive producer of More Than a Voice, a 90-minute film which kicks off the 11th season of SEC Storied on the SEC Network beginning on Sunday, September 26th at 7 p.m. ET. The film spotlights iconic football play-by-play voices from around the SEC, including John Ward, Tennessee's announcer.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
mainstreet-nashville.com

Kenny Chesney is back with another sports film

Kenny Chesney is back in the producer’s chair for another look into the sports world. The 11th season of “SEC Storied” begins Sunday, Sept. 26, with the Chesney-produced “More Than a Voice,” a 90-minute film that spotlights iconic football play-by-play voices from around the SEC. It will debut at 6 p.m. Central on SEC Network.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Heartbreaking Colt Brennan News

The cause of death has reportedly been revealed for former Hawaii and NFL quarterback Colt Brennan, who passed away earlier this year. Brennan, who starred at Hawaii before playing in the National Football League, was found dead in May. TMZ Sports reported this week that Brennan died due to an...
NFL
The Spun

Al Michaels Took Playful Shot At Lamar Jackson Last Night

NBC play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels is widely regarded as an encyclopedia on knowledge when it comes to the NFL and he showed exactly that with a perfectly delivered, lighthearted joke about Lamar Jackson on Sunday. During the Sunday Night Football broadcast for the shootout between the Baltimore Ravens and the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Eli Gold
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami legend rips Turnover Chain celebration after Hurricanes' rough start

Miami was whipped at home by Michigan State on Saturday, 38-17, continuing the Hurricanes’ struggles under Manny Diaz, whose team is now 1-2 on the season. Monday, on XL Primetime, one of the program’s all-time greats didn’t hold back when asked about the current state of once was the dominant program in college football.
MICHIGAN STATE
Awful Announcing

SEC Network film “More Than A Voice” will highlight legendary SEC football radio broadcasters

If you love a particular college athletics program, you likely have a deep connection with a radio play-by-play broadcaster. That certainly goes for pro teams as well, of course, but there’s arguably something unique about the connection that can be developed between listeners and a college voice, especially when it comes to something like SEC football.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football insider names Alabama’s top challenger in SEC West

No. Alabama nearly suffered its first loss of the season and first since Nov. 30, 2019, as it held off Florida 31-29 in Gainesville on Saturday. The Crimson Tide are considered the favorite to win a 2nd straight national championship — it would be Nick Saban’s 7th in Tuscaloosa and 8th overall — but showed plenty of vulnerability at the Swamp. Now, the scene shifts to their next game, one that won’t be easy by any stretch of the imagination: Matt Corral and No. 11 Ole Miss, led by Lane Kiffin.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Films#Sec Network#American Football
rockytopinsider.com

SEC Network Releasing Documentary Honoring John Ward, Other Radio Voices

The SEC Network is releasing a new “SEC Storied” documentary on SEC radio announcers including former Voice of the Vols John Ward. The “More Than A Voice” documentary launches the 11th season of SEC Storied on Sept. 26. The 90-minute documentary executively produced by Kenny Chesney will honor Ward, former voice of Georgia Larry Munson, current and former voices of Alabama Eli Gold and John Forney, former voice of Florida Mick Hubert, and former voices of Auburn Jim Fyffe and Rod Bramblett.
ENTERTAINMENT
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum updates his view of Auburn, outlook shifts to the most obvious problem

Paul Finebaum’s opinion of Auburn hasn’t changed much since the loss to Penn State, but the ceiling for the Tigers has in his mind. The SEC Network commentator was a guest on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama and the show “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” where he shared his outlook for the Tigers now that they moved past their marquee non-conference game of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
10NEWS

Tom Brady focus of new ESPN+ documentary

TAMPA, Fla. — The GOAT is getting a docuseries. Tom Brady shared a trailer to "Man in the Arena" on Twitter. The short clip features video from his time with the New England Patriots, hanging out with his three kids and even a high school interview, where he says, "everybody tells me I have a pretty strong arm, which is good, I'm pretty accurate with it."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Kenny Mayne Lands A New Job

ESPN got rid of longtime anchor and host Kenny Mayne back in May in what the television personality deemed a “salary cap casualty.” Thankfully, Mayne has not had trouble finding work since. After serving as a nightly host during the Olympics on NBC, Mayne is now joining Caesars Sportsbook as...
ENTERTAINMENT
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB to work out for San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are banged up at running back through 2 weeks of the NFL season, so it’s no surprise they’re looking to add depth at the position. And among the players who they appear to be considering is a former Alabama standout. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN includes 8 SEC teams in its top 25 rankings following Week 2

Week 2 was a bit of a let down week for some teams around the country. Multiple teams in the top 10, like Texas A&M, survived close calls despite upset-hungry performances from scrappy teams keen on pulling an upset early in the season. But the SEC still featured 8 teams in ESPN’s latest power rankings following Week 2 action.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy