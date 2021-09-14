CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Is Bachelor in Paradise 7 new tonight on ABC? Episode 8 hopes

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Is Bachelor in Paradise new tonight on ABC? We know that the reality show was off the air last night, but is that pattern going to hold as we move into the show tonight? As you would imagine, we have a good bit to talk through within this piece. First...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'DWTS' Announces Pro Dancers for Season 30: Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold React (Exclusive)

We're just a few weeks away from what's bound to be another epic season of Dancing With the Stars!. The dance competition series previously revealed that JoJo Siwa and Sunisa "Suni" Lee will be two of the stars competing for the coveted mirrorball trophy, with the full list to be announced on Sept. 8. Now, ABC is officially unveiling all of the pro dancers who will be paired with a celebrity this season with ET.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan
Person
Lil Jon
cartermatt.com

The Conners season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Darlene and Pastor Phil

Season 4 episode 2 is going to be on ABC come Wednesday, September 29, and there are a few quirks we can share about it now. Take, for example, the fact that this is technically the first installment that was filmed this season! The September 22 premiere is going to be live, so the writers had a unique challenge of making episode 2 fit story-wise following one that hadn’t even aired yet. This had to be bizarre for the cast and crew to film, but there’s some really fun stuff they got to take on here. Take, for example, the chance to work with another sitcom legend in Jason Alexander. The Seinfeld star is going to be playing a character named Pastor Phil and judging by the synopsis below, he’s going to be a central part of Darlene’s journey:
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dancing with the Stars 30 spoilers: Dances for JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee, cast

With the Dancing with the Stars 30 premiere just a couple of days away, why not share a few more spoilers on the dances themselves? There’s a lot to look forward to from the premiere, as this will mark the first opportunity we have to see what some of these performances bring to the table.
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

Why ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30 might be Cheryl Burke’s last

Cheryl Burke is gearing up for “Dancing with the Stars” Season 30 — her 24th as a pro — but she may very well hang up her “Dancing” (and dancing) shoes after that. “You know as a dancer, especially as a woman, our career — it doesn’t last very long. The fact that I’m 37 and still sambaing out there and shimmying is pretty unheard of,” Burke said on Tuesday’s “Tamron Hall” when asked if this season will be her last (watch below). “I’m not in the competitive level anymore, but still, I also have to understand that I have arthritis...
TV & VIDEOS
People

Matt James Says Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell Has Been Practicing His DWTS Routines with Him

Matt James is going from handing out roses to dancing the rumba!. The former Bachelor star will be competing on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced Wednesday. Even though DWTS hasn't yet announced which pro James will be paired with when the show premieres later this month, he's been practicing with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell outside of the studio.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelor In Paradise#Abc
realitytitbit.com

Why did Brendan and Pieper leave Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise is an American reality TV show, which consists of former bachelor stars who have previously been dumped for a second chance to find love!. The show is full of drama, so if you can’t keep up, don’t worry… we at Reality Titbit are always here to help!
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Jaime Pressly Comedy The Porch, From Mom Co-EP, in Development at CBS

Jaime Pressly is hoping to make the leap from one CBS comedy to another. Fresh off her seven-year stint on Mom, the Emmy-winning actress is set to star in The Porch, a new sitcom in development at the Eye network that reunites her with Mom co-executive producer Susan McMartin, Deadline reports. Based on an original idea by Pressly, the prospective multi-cam centers on LJ, a recently divorced woman “who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t stand,” according to the official logline. “She finds herself staying far longer than she ever...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 episode 3 spoilers: The Nic mystery continues

Season 5 episode 3 is airing on Fox on October 5, and there’s one thing we know about it already: The network is REALLY doing everything that it can to keep what happens to Nic Nevin under wraps. They are not referring to the character’s fate in any press releases, despite the fact that we know already that Emily VanCamp is leaving the show.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 2 spoilers: An early Mark Harmon mystery

Will Mark Harmon appear in NCIS season 19 episode 2? We know already that the title for this episode is “Nearly Departed.” However, CBS is doing what they can to keep a number of other details vague about this episode — including Gibbs’ status. Late this week, the network unveiled...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Sept. 19

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find a whopping 30 season premieres (including The Voice, now with 100 percent more Ariana Grande; The Resident, now...
TV SERIES
KATU.com

Wells Adams Shares Behind-the-Scenes on "Bachelor in Paradise"

Your favorites from “The Bachelor” and "The Bachelorette" are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at love on "Bachelor in Paradise." Bartender and Master of Rose Ceremonies Wells Adams joined us to spill a little tea, especially about two local bachelorettes on the show-- Pieper & Abigail--and why the road to love is often a rocky one!
TV SHOWS
Elite Daily

An Actual Celeb Performed On Bachelor In Paradise, But Twitter Is Split

After weeks of drama on Bachelor in Paradise, new celebrity host Tituss Burgess arrived to be the “rainbow at the end of the storm.” In other words, he invited a select few to a VIP party where a few special guests joined, including singer/actor Olivia Holt, who gave a special performance for the Bachelor in Paradise stars and viewers at home. Naturally, fans on Twitter had a lot to say about the whole situation.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy