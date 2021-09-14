CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom shoots and kills her 12-year-old son because ‘she thought the boy lost her memory card’

 6 days ago
According to the police officials, 37-year-old mother is accused of fatally shooting her 12-year-old son over the weekend after becoming angry over a missing memory card. Prosecutors say the mom was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her son. Police say the mother confronted the 12-year-old boy about 10:15 a.m. Saturday about the whereabouts of a digital memory card she had removed from her vehicle the previous night.

Vincent Williams
6d ago

It's not a mental problem that bad that would make you kill a kid period. It hurts my heart just reading this. R.I H ...

Teen, who pretended to be pregnant, kidnaps newborn and tells family it’s hers

A mother found herself living her worst nightmare last month when a woman who posed to be a fellow mother and friend took off with her infant. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said about the moment when a 19-year-old girl drove away with her 4-day-old daughter. “My whole life was in her car,” she shared. “It was horrible. I started praying and all that stuff, and everybody started sharing my daughter’s picture.” The mother had befriended the suspect on social media and had been talking to her for months before she gave birth in August. She believed that the teen was a fellow mother who could understand what she was going through.
Mom drowned her 1-year-old baby and stabbed her daughter and husband when they tried to intervene and protect the toddler

According to the police officials, the 38-year-old mother was charged with murder this weekend after police say she drowned her 15-month-old daughter during a baptism. Police say the mom drowned her baby because she believed ‘everyone was about to die from COVID-19 and that the return of Jesus Christ was impending.’ The 38-year old mom of six is also accused of stabbing her teenage daughter and husband when they tried to intervene and protect the baby.
Dad defends mom charged with killing their 12-year-old son: 'Mental illness is real'

A grieving Chicago father defended the mother accused of shooting and killing their 12-year-old son, calling attention to mental illness and sharing his heartbreak. Lavell Ingram's son was killed inside his home on Chicago's South Side on Saturday, according to several Chicago media outlets. The boy's mother, Fallon Harris, has been charged with Kaden Ingram's murder after a Chicago police investigation.
Mother in Chicago accused of shooting dead her own son over missing memory card

A mother in Chicago has been charged with murder after she allegedly shot her 12-year-old son multiple times over a missing memory card.Fallon Harris, 37, has been accused of shooting her son Kaden Ingram, an incident that was partly captured on security cameras inside their south Chicago home on Saturday morning, reported news channel WLS-TV.Speaking after her arrest on Sunday, prosecutors said Ms Harris had confronted her son about a secure digital (SD) memory card which had gone missing.Footage showed Ms Harris pointing a gun at her sun and demanding the memory card, prosecutors said. Ms Harris allegedly shot Kaden,...
“I will hurt your dad very bad,” mother tells children while she drives them at their aunt’s house, shoots their father to death and gets 5 decades in prison

The “Happily Ever After” didn’t mean anything for the Willis couple when they decided to get married and form a family years ago. The court process following the 2018 incident ended a few days ago when the woman was found guilty for shooting to death her husband and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Dad dies after being shot four times in car while shielding his young daughter on the school run

According to the police officials, a 33-year-old father has died while protecting his young daughter from gunfire. Police say the dad was taking his 7-year-old daughter to school when a man got out of his car and started shooting on September 1. The dad had stopped in traffic and was talking to his mom on the phone when the gunman opened fire and shot him four times. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Alcohol fueled argument went wrong after daughter broke into her mother’s apartment and stabbed her multiple times to death in front of her children

Everyone enters into an argument with their parents almost on a daily basis and that usually happens with no apparent reason, but in today’s case the alcohol fueled argument between a mother and a daughter ended up fatally for the 51-year-old woman after her daughter broke into her apartment and stabbed her multiple times killing her at the scene.
Mother accused of shooting, killing 12-year-old son in Chicago

CHICAGO (WGN) — Police say a 37-year-old mother shot and killed her 12-year-old son Saturday morning in South Chicago. Police said the boy was discovered unresponsive by a witness at approximately 10:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. Family members told police that Fallon Harris shot her son...
“The boy had multiple broken bones and a skull fracture”, 4-year-old boy beaten to death by his foster father

According to the court documents, a 30-year-old foster father has been indicted for killing his 4-year-old foster son. Officials say that he already faced a count of aggravated child abuse, but the indictment on Thursday upgraded his second-degree murder charge to first-degree murder for the death of his 4-year-old foster son on April 21, from what investigators described as blunt force trauma.
Mother accused of killing her 2-year-old non-verbal son is facing additional charges for allegedly killing her 4-month-old daughter in 2015

According to the court documents, the 30-year-old mother is accused of killing her son. But now, the prosecutors say the woman is also facing additional charges for allegedly killing her 4-month-old daughter back in 2015. The DA’s Office announced the new charges against the mother on Friday. She will be arraigned October 8. Authorities say the 30-year-old woman was charged with murder and child abuse resulting in death.
#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
