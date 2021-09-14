Mom shoots and kills her 12-year-old son because ‘she thought the boy lost her memory card’
According to the police officials, 37-year-old mother is accused of fatally shooting her 12-year-old son over the weekend after becoming angry over a missing memory card. Prosecutors say the mom was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her son. Police say the mother confronted the 12-year-old boy about 10:15 a.m. Saturday about the whereabouts of a digital memory card she had removed from her vehicle the previous night.davenportjournal.com
