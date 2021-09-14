Briggs: Ohio State football pays big price for offseason inaction

Let us begin with a tale of two defenses, one that made the hard but needed changes and prospered, another that didn’t and remained flatter than a souvenir Coke ... from 1988.

Exhibit A: Toledo. After the Rockets formally took the D out of T-O-L-E-O in 2019 — ranking 123rd nationally in total defense — coach Jason Candle boldly remade his staff, hiring Mount Union coach Vince Kehres and the star veteran assistant, Craig Kuligowski, to lead the unit. With the same players, the Rockets’ D went from worst to first in the Mid-American Conference last year and appears even stronger this season.

Exhibit B: Ohio State. After the Buckeyes spackled over similar five-alarm concerns last season — O, hi, O ... Bye D — coach Ryan Day decided to simply rearrange the deck chairs, and the defense has continued to sink this year. A unit that too often looks more out of place than Homer Simpson at the gym allowed 401 yards to Minnesota, then 505 in a 35-28 home loss to then-No. 12 Oregon.

High-flying Ohio State got scalded by the sun, which reportedly has not since risen in Columbus.

Somewhere in there is a lesson, no?

At least, the Buckeyes appear headed toward the same substantive changes Toledo made before them.

Is that fair?

In the sense that Kerry Coombs is paid $1.4 million per year to coordinate a Buckeyes defense that doesn’t allow the other team to walk in for one touchdown after another, of course.

In another sense ... of course (but with a caveat).

As Day said Saturday, “There’s plenty of blame to go around.”

No one at Ohio State escapes it, including, of course, the head coach himself — the guy who hired the staff to run the defense he wants (single-high safety) — and the offense, which missed opportunities aplenty against the Ducks.

You can also point to the defensive personnel. The Buckeyes are short on experience, with all-new linebackers and seven first-year starters overall, and their usual mounds of game-changing talent.

For instance, the biggest reason Ohio State had the best D in the nation in 2019? Because it was absolutely loaded. In their 2017 and ‘18 classes, the Buckeyes signed a dozen top-100 defensive players, per 247 Sports, including six five-star prospects (think Chase Young, Jeffrey Okudah, and Baron Browning).

That’s no longer the case. In the ‘19 and ‘20 classes — the classes that form the core of this team — OSU signed only two top-100 defensive prospects. The game changers fans are used to are few and far between, as seen Saturday as Oregon had all day — and field — to do as it pleased.

Yet the talent excuse only goes so far.

Because, while the Buckeyes may not have their traditional horsepower, let’s be real: They still have the most in the Big Ten.

And there’s no reason for the defense to look this incoherent, this asleep at the wheel. (How many times was Oregon going to have to burn them on the edge before the staff mulled an adjustment?)

Time and again, we’ve seen the difference coaching makes.

We saw it at Ohio State, where, with the same players but a new defensive staff led by Jeff Hafley, the Buckeyes went from 71st in total defense in 2018 to first in 2019. We saw it at Toledo, where, even with next to no offseason last year, Kehres and Kuligowski promptly helped turn the Rockets’ weakness into a strength. And I suspect we’re seeing it again in Columbus, where Coombs appeared in over his head last season — the Buckeyes were 57th in total D (401.6 yards per game) and 122nd in pass D (304 ypg) — and continues to search for air.

That’s not to tear him down. A beloved figure at Ohio State dating to his first go-around as an assistant there from 2012-17, Coombs is a good cornerbacks coach and an elite recruiter, to the extent I would posit that’s why he kept his job after last year. It’s no coincidence that his two years away in the NFL coincided with the Buckeyes’ disappointing defensive classes, or that they have picked up since his return. Ohio State signed six top-100 defenders in its ‘21 class.

But, clearly, the defense is significantly less than the sum of its parts.

And that falls on Coombs, not to mention his boss, who pledged Tuesday that changes are coming.

“It's not just a single game, it's a little bit of a pattern,“ said Day, who would not reveal who’ll handle the defensive playcalling duties Saturday against Tulsa. “We took a long, hard look the last 48 hours at everything that's going on, and certainly going to make some adjustments here, not only of how we're attacking other offenses, but also just structurally, how we're doing our day-to-day operations."

Better late than never? As far as Ohio State’s championship hopes go, we’ll see.