The IOC punished North Korea's Tokyo Games no-show by suspending their National Olympic Committee until the end of 2022, Olympic chief Thomas Bach announced on Wednesday. The suspension covers the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. "The NOC of the People's Republic of Korea was the only NOC not participating in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The IOC executive board decided to suspend the NOC until the end of 2022, as a result of this unilateral decision," Bach told a press conference. North Korea were the only one of over 200 NOCs not to participate in the delayed 2020 Games in Japan.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO