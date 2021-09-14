CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SILO’ film now available on DVD and streaming

Cover picture for the articleSILO, a film that follows a harrowing day in an American farm town when teenage Cody becomes the victim of a grain entrapment accident, has just been released on DVD and Blu-Ray disc. The film, which came out just over two years ago, is also available over streaming for Hulu subscribers.

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Debuts Internationally With $36 Million

“Dune,” the dazzling big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, ignited the international box office in its debut, collecting $35.8 million from 24 overseas markets. It’s a promising start given the hobbled state of moviegoing in many foreign territories amid the pandemic. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, “Dune” ranked No. 1 in most international markets and had the strongest turnout in Russia with $7.6 million from 2,100 screens, followed by France ($7.5 million from 892 screens), Germany ($4.9 million from 900 screens) and Italy ($2.6 million from 740 screens). Given its ambitious special...
The Colony 2021 science fiction film now streaming

Lionsgate Movies has released a new trailer for the upcoming science-fiction film The Colony which is now available to view on digital platforms and will be also sold on DVD and Blu-ray from October 26th 2021 onwards. The Colony stars Nora Arnezeder, Iain Glen, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina and is set in the distant future, and follows the story of a female astronaut, shipwrecked on the long-decimated Earth, must decide the fate of the wasteland’s remaining populace. Check out the trailer below to learn more about the storyline and characters.
Code Lyoko Is Now Streaming on Netflix

It seems like one of Cartoon Network's best shows from the 2000s is making a comeback. It has been years since fans have heard Code Lyoko mentioned, but that will change soon enough. After all, the anime-inspired cartoon has hit up Netflix, and the show is one that new fans will need to see to believe.
This Shark Horror Film Is Dominating Streaming

If Jaws proved anything back in 1975 it’s that sharks can be absolutely terrifying to audiences. While they barely hurt anyone compared in the wild just the thought of them can send shivers down people’s spines. Now imagine if they were huge and we mean huge with all of those razor-sharp teeth! Yeah, we think we get it and people with HBO Max accounts do too.
Apple TV+ film ‘On the Rocks’ is coming soon to DVD and Blu-ray

One of the things Apple TV+ needs is a library of content, which will help keep people subscribed to the service when they run out of new Ted Lasso episodes to watch. Which is why, normally, you won’t see any of the films or TV series get a physical release. But it looks like On the Rocks, which stars Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, is going that route anyway.
When will the last season of ‘Lucifer’ be available to stream on Netflix?

When will the last season of ‘Lucifer’ be available to stream on Netflix?. Fans of Netflix’s Lucifer were left on a dramatic cliffhanger when the former King of Hell (Tom Ellis) took over as God from his father (Dennis Haysbert). Season 6 will premiere in September on the streaming service, and viewers will be able to see how that plays out.
A Classic Brendan Fraser Film Is Now Available To Watch For Free

Beloved actor Brendan Fraser made headlines this week after one of his classic movies, Encino Man, (also known as California Man in the US) began streaming on YouTube Movies. Fraser, who has been in the film industry for over thirty years, starred in the 1992 film alongside Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things) and Pauly Shore (Son in Lafraw, Bio-Dome). In Encino Man, Fraser portrays a character named Linkovich “Link” Chomovsky, a caveman from the first ice age rediscovered in 20th century LA after being dug up in a block of ice by two teens.
Exclusive: Lady Usher Character Posters – Available on Digital HD on September 14 and DVD on October 12 from Indican Pictures

When Roderick (John Tupy) learns that his father has taken ill, he tells his fiancé Morgan (Billie D. Merritt, “Deputy”) that he must leave college and head to his gothic-style southern home to be with his family. Though he warns her not to come, Morgan is encouraged by her friend Liz (Allyson Cristofaro, Breaking Them Up) to follow Roderick, making a surprise and unannounced trip to be by his side and meet his family. Shocked by her arrival, Roderick is forced to introduce Morgan to everyone – who are all learning about her for the first time – including the family matriarch, Lady Usher (Theresa Santiago, Emerald, Texas), who makes it evidently and venomously clear that she is unwelcome. With a household cursed by madness and unrequited love, Morgan’s arrival spells the beginning of the end as Roderick’s family will stop at nothing to prevent their marriage. Can Morgan survive long enough to take Roderick away from the madness that is the House of Usher?
‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ - When and Where Will It Be Available to Stream?

The second Venom movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage finally has a release date — October 1 — much earlier than expected. The release has bounced all over the calendar thanks to the pandemic, with an original release date of October of 2020. With the pandemic throwing the entire movie release calendar into disarray, the date was first moved to June 25, 2021, before shifting to two September dates, then October 15, and ultimately settling on October 1, 2021. Like most of Sony’s titles, this new Venom movie will be released exclusively in theaters.
WAMG Giveaway: Win the DVD of the New Shocker VIOLATION – Available September 21st

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the horror film, VIOLATION fromShudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. RLJE Films will release VIOLATION on Digital HD and Blu-ray on September 21, 2021.. Check out the trailer:. Now you...
This Panned Mark Wahlberg Film Is Taking Over Streaming

Mark Wahlberg’s forgotten 2018 action flick has recently resurfaced. Recently added to HBO Max’s Latin American markets, Mile 22 is surprisingly near the top of the platforms charts. FlixPatrol reports the film was the fourth most popular movie worldwide on HBO Max yesterday. The film holds that ranking across all...
This Terrible Tom Holland Film Is Dominating Streaming

While most people know Tom Holland as Spider-Man thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or possibly his downright jaw-dropping lip sync battle), he’s actually been in a number of other films before his superhero premiere. His first work was actually providing his voice for Studio Ghibli’s British English dub of The Secret World of Arrietty with his first physical appearance being in The Impossible in 2012.
The Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony is now available to stream

The Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony has appeared on Apple Music and iTunes, with other streaming platforms set to follow in the next week. Originally performed in June as part of a series of events celebrating 30 years since the release of the original Sonic The Hedgehog game on SEGA Genesis, the Symphony saw orchestral reworkings of soundtracks throughout the years.
Netflix Launches a Totally Free Streaming Plan, Available Only in Kenya for Now

Netflix is launching an entirely free plan — with a more limited content selection, available only on Android phones — first in Kenya. The streaming company’s hope is that by offering a 100% free tier, which includes about one-fourth of the content available in its paid-streaming plans in Kenya, more people will try out the service and end up subscribing.
All streaming platforms available in Mexico: which is the cheapest

In the last decade there has been a great change in the world of entertainment that seems to have come to stay, at least for a long time. We are talking about streaming services, which are available in most countries in the world, but here we will focus on Mexico. We introduce you a list with all the platforms that you can hire right now, each with its price and its strongest content.
