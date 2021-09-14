Kathleen M. Griffin, 61, of Claverack passed away September 6, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Born March 8, 1960 to the late Joseph and Arlene (Shaw) Ely in Brooklyn New York. The family moved to Columbia County where Kathleen graduated from Red Hook High School the Class of 1978. Kathleen went on to continue her education at Dutchess County Community College where she received a degree to become a New York Certified Medical Assistant. She worked for 33 years helping to care for others in our community. October 15, 1983 Kathleen married the love of her life Matthew Griffin in Rhinebeck New York. They raised one son Shane together. Shane brought joy to her life. Shane married Ann and had a daughter Eloise. That made Kathleen’s life complete. Kathleen cherished the time she spent with her family and friends especially her granddaughter Eloise. Family was everything to her. Kathleen is survived by her husband Matthew Griffin, son Shane, Daughter in law Ann, granddaughter Eloise, sisters Pamela Ely, Susan Oram and sister-in-law Donna Ely. Kathleen is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Arlene Ely and two brothers Kevin and Brian Ely. The family of Kathleen will receive friends at The Bates & Anderson – Redmond & Keeler Funeral Home on Saturday September 18, 2021 from 2:00 -4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Kathleen’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital.