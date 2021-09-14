Jeremiah “Jay” Stone 42, of Greenport, died Friday September 10, 2021 in Hudson following a long illness. Jay was born in Hudson on September 3, 1979 and is the son of Lee A. and Deborah A. (Edgley) Stone. He was a graduate of Hudson High School and was a member of the Hudson Knights of Columbus and the Donald E. LaValley Assembly. In addition to his parents, he will be greatly missed by his children Ethan and Jennifer Stone, his brother Christopher Stone, one sister Heather Maxfield and several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Funeral services were Monday at Sacco Funeral Home with Fr. Anthony Barratt officiating. To leave online condolences visit : www.saccofuneralhome.com.