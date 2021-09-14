CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

Jeremiah “Jay” Stone

hudsonvalley360.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremiah “Jay” Stone 42, of Greenport, died Friday September 10, 2021 in Hudson following a long illness. Jay was born in Hudson on September 3, 1979 and is the son of Lee A. and Deborah A. (Edgley) Stone. He was a graduate of Hudson High School and was a member of the Hudson Knights of Columbus and the Donald E. LaValley Assembly. In addition to his parents, he will be greatly missed by his children Ethan and Jennifer Stone, his brother Christopher Stone, one sister Heather Maxfield and several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Funeral services were Monday at Sacco Funeral Home with Fr. Anthony Barratt officiating. To leave online condolences visit : www.saccofuneralhome.com.

www.hudsonvalley360.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenport, NY
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Obituaries
The Associated Press

Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and noncitizens alike who want to fly into the U.S. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19. The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusioning restrictions. Some details of the plan announced Monday are being worked out, but here are some questions and answers about what to expect:
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Stone
Person
Jeremiah

Comments / 0

Community Policy