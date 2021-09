Three days isn’t a lot of time to prepare for an NFL game, but it should be enough for Ndamukong Suh to get ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season opener. This morning, Adam Schefter confirmed that Suh was being activated from the COVID-19 injured list. The expectation is that the former second-overall pick will be ready for the Bucs Thursday night game against the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO