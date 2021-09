After all that has been written about the conflict and the withdrawal of NATO troops in Afghanistan, World without Wars and Violence Chile emphatically declares that a definitive end to the wars is the only way to stop the violence in Afghanistan and around the world. This statement is not intended as a geopolitical analysis of the conflict, but rather to emphasise a humanist view of armed conflicts in general, starting from this one in particular, with a different approach to what has been written so far.

