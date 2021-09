Ron Rivera: WFT's defense has been 'so disappointing' at times originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Because his squad took on, and defeated, the Giants last Thursday, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has had extra time to review the film from that matchup. And as he told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay in an interview on Monday, there were examples from that victory where he was quite encouraged with the defense.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO