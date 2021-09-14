Dierks Bentley & More Welcome Bitty & Beau's Coffee To Nashville

Bitty & Beau's Coffee was welcomed to Nashville by some familiar names in country music. On Tuesday (September 14), Bitty & Beau's Coffee's newest location opened up and folks like Dierks Bentley, Lauren Alaina and Travis Denning helped the opening festivities by filming videos for a promo clip. "It's more than a cup of coffee, it's showing the world what's possible — I'm so excited," Bentley says in the video. Meanwhile, Alaina cited their cause and coffee as their shining stars. "I love your cause, I love your coffee and I can't wait to get a cup," she gushed in the video. Among the other stars in the Bitty & Beau's Coffee promotional video include Gary Allan, Josh Turner and Parker McCollum.