CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Dierks Bentley & More Welcome Bitty & Beau's Coffee To Nashville

The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bitty & Beau's Coffee was welcomed to Nashville by some familiar names in country music. On Tuesday (September 14), Bitty & Beau's Coffee's newest location opened up and folks like Dierks Bentley, Lauren Alaina and Travis Denning helped the opening festivities by filming videos for a promo clip. "It's more than a cup of coffee, it's showing the world what's possible — I'm so excited," Bentley says in the video. Meanwhile, Alaina cited their cause and coffee as their shining stars. "I love your cause, I love your coffee and I can't wait to get a cup," she gushed in the video. Among the other stars in the Bitty & Beau's Coffee promotional video include Gary Allan, Josh Turner and Parker McCollum.

bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

‘Fancy Like,’ featured in catchy Applebee’s commercial, sends Alabama native Walker Hayes over the top

“Fancy Like” has been “the song of the summer,” according to the Today show’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush. (He helped them record their first-ever TikTok video in June.) And if the song has been stuck in your head since it was released in June, you ain’t heard nothin’ yet. Mobile native Walker Hayes is about to get a lot more mileage out of his chart-topping single.
ALABAMA STATE
nowdecatur.com

Dierks Bentley Canceled Weekend Show Due To Covid Case Among Crew

Dierks Bentley had to cancel his scheduled concert on Sunday (September 19th) in Columbia, MD when someone in his crew tested positive for Covid. He shared the news on social media writing, “Even though we are a fully vaccinated tour, we had a positive test in the touring party. In order to keep the band, crew, and our families safe, we are following a strict testing protocol and won’t be cleared to be back on the road until Friday.”
COLUMBIA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
Deadline

CBS Returns To New Year’s Eve Live Programming With ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ Special Featuring Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn & More

CBS is throwing their hat into the New Year’s Eve concert special ring after two decades on the sidelines with New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash headlined by some of country’s biggest stars. The special will air live from downtown Nashville Dec. 31 (8-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 11:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The last time CBS had a NYE special was to mark the new millennium on Dec. 31, 1999. Prior to that, CBS aired annually a New Year’s Eve special featuring Guy Lombardo and the Royal Canadian Band live from...
NASHVILLE, TN
wbch.com

CBS hosting New Year's Eve concert in Nashville featuring Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay & more

CBS is throwing a country music-filled New Year's Eve bash. To ring in 2022, CBS is presenting New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash featuring performances by Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini,Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Dierks Bentley, Darius Rucker, Brooks & Dunn, Elle King, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band also slated to perform.
NASHVILLE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Gary Allan
Person
Amy Wright
Person
Josh Turner
Person
Travis Denning
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Parker Mccollum
illinoisnewsnow.com

Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi & more appear on Hardy’s ‘Hixtape: Vol. 2’

Hardy is ready to keep the Hixtape train rolling with Hixtape: Vol. 2, comprised of 14 new songs featuring more than 30 country artists. A new song will be shared each Friday, beginning tomorrow. Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Jimmie Allen, Jake Owen, Lee Brice and Matt Stellare among...
MUSIC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Country stars help announce latest Bitty & Beau’s franchise location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop is headed to the Music City. Owners Ben and Amy Wright along with their children Bitty and Beau announced that the business is expanding to Nashville. Their video announcement also included some big country names including Lauren Alania and Dierks Bentley.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink#Dierks Bentley More#The Bitty Beau
country1025.com

Bitty and Beau’s

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee in North Carolina has been hiring people with Down’s Syndrome and other disabilities to work there. They already have a Melrose location, and now they’re expanding and opening a location in Nashville, so a group of country artists have talked up the shop to the country community.
RESTAURANTS
country1025.com

Riley Green Calls Ahead Of His Tour With Dierks Bentley

DIerks Bentley brings his Beers On Me Tour to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Saturday September 25, and brings with him Riley Green and Parker McCollum…and lots of beer. Riley Green called Kruser to chat about the tour, the boys, the beers and plays a game called, “Going Green,” so we can get to know him better.
CELEBRITIES
soundslikenashville.com

Dierks Bentley Cancels Maryland Tour Date Due to Positive COVID-19 Test in Tour Crew

Fans of Dierks Bentley got dealt some unfortunate news when the country singer announced the cancelation of a weekend tour date on Sunday (September 19). Bentley told fans via Instagram that his show slated for Sunday night in Columbia, Maryland, would be postponed due to one of his crew member testing positive for COVID-19. After strict consideration of the virus protocol, the “Gone” singer thought it would be best for all parties involved to move the concert to a later date.
COLUMBIA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Bobby Bones Show

Carly Pearce To Hit The Road With New '29' Tour Dates

Those who have been keeping Carly Pearce's 29: Written in Stone on repeat since its Friday morning release will soon be able to get the full experience live. The country singer shared on Instagram Friday morning (September 17) along with the album's release that she will be hitting the road in November for the 29 Tour.
CELEBRITIES
The Bobby Bones Show

Darius Rucker Brought 'Beers & Sunshine' Vibes To 2021 iHeartRadio Festival

Darius Rucker’s set mixed his latest music with classic throwbacks at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday night (September 17). Rucker is one of the most recent additions to the star-studded festival lineup. He’s is one of several artists to take the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage on Friday night, along with Walker Hayes, Cheap Trick, Dua Lipa, FINNEAS, J. Cole, Weezer, Nelly and special guests Florida Georgia Line.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Jim Woods

The 3 Best Coffee Shops in Nashville

coffee drippingPhoto by Blake Richard Verdoorn on Unsplash. It's early in the morning and you're a little groggy. You need a pick-me-up. Or maybe you just love coffee. I get it! There are a lot of coffee shops in Nashville, and it can be overwhelming, so I've done the hard work of drinking some coffee for you. (You're welcome!) Here are the best places to get a cup of coffee in Music City.
NASHVILLE, OH
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy