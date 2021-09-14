Michael F. “Six-Pack” Sandagato, 66, lifelong resident of Hudson died Sunday September 12, 2021 at CMH in Hudson following a long illness. Born in Hudson on September 17, 1954, he was the son of the late Joseph R. and Christina E. (Russo) Sandagato. Mike graduated from the Hudson High School Class of 1972, he was a driver for NYS Dept. of Corrections and was a parishioner with the former Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, and was a member of Hudson Elks B.P.O.E. -787, was a committeeman with Columbia County G.O.P and for 60 years a -1 fan of the Boston Red Sox. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Jaime Sandagato, 2 brothers: Joseph (Debbie) Sandagato and Anthony (Kathy) Sandagato as well as his granddaughter Aubrey Grey. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Calling hours will be Friday September 17, 2021 from (4-7)pm at the Sacco Funeral Home 700 Town Hall Drive Hudson, and Saturday September 18 from (9-11:00) am with a prayer service beginning at 11:00 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cedar Park Cemetery, Hudson. Memorial contributions in his memory are requested to: Salvation Army Food Pantry P.O. Box 746 Hudson, NY 12534.