Welcome to Tactical Sips, a semi-regular pre-match post featuring taurine-spiked breakdowns of the upcoming game. The wheels have fallen off the New York Red Bulls’ wagon. An achievable three points against a tragic Columbus Crew SC disappeared, frittered away under the lights at the hallowed grounds of Lower.com Field. While the 2021 season has yet to close, mere suggestions of playoff qualification become increasingly implausible yet still not impossible. The funny thing about dropping down the table is there are suddenly more opportunities to gain ground, like Mario Kart.

5 DAYS AGO