CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Norm MacDonald dies at 61 after battle with cancer

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpZmt_0bvxU0xl00

(CNN) — Norm Macdonald, a comic who was beloved as anchor of “Saturday Night Live’s” popular “Weekend Update” segments, died Tuesday, according to multiple reports, citing his manager.

He was 61.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

Macdonald had been battling cancer for several years but kept his diagnosis private, his friend and producing partner, Lori Jo Hoekstra, told CNN in a statement.

“He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him,” Hoekstra said. “Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

Born in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, he started in show business as a standup comedian who worked the Ottawa club circuit before branching out to clubs across Canada.

He quickly became known for his deadpan and sardonic delivery and in 1987 was given the opportunity to perform at the “Just For Laughs” Comedy Festival in Los Angeles.

That first taste of LA made an impression and Macdonald moved to the city, intent on breaking into Hollywood. He found work writing for the original “Roseanne” sitcom in 1992.

He joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” the following year, where he became known for his impressions of David Letterman, Larry King, Burt Reynolds, Quentin Tarantino and others.

But it was as the anchor for the news sendup segment “Weekend Update” where Macdonald hit his stride.

He held the position from 1994 to 1998.

Macdonald was rather abruptly and unceremoniously dropped as the anchor of “Weekend Update,” a decision made by then-NBC West Coast president Don Ohlmeyer. Although it was reported that the executive simply didn’t like Macdonald in that role, there were reports that it had to do jokes that Macdonald had told about O.J. Simpson, who was one of Ohlmeyer’s longtime friends.

In a 1998 interview on David Letterman’s show, Macdonald said Ohlmeyer told him, “You’re not funny,” adding, “He also thinks that O.J. is innocent.” Years later, Macdonald told the New York Times he thought the “experimental” nature of his material, not the Simpson connection, was why Ohlmeyer soured on him.

Fellow comedians Jon Stewart, Patton Oswalt, Seth Rogen and more paid tribute to Macdonald on Tuesday.

“Oh my God. We lost a legend,” Jim Gaffigan tweeted. “Norm was punishingly funny. A unique special point of view and completely organic. RIPNormMacDonald. “

“I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald,” Conan O’Brien tweeted. “Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today.”

MacDonald was listed among the comics scheduled to perform during the upcoming New York Comedy Festival in November.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Senator Bob Dole issues tweet following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee issued a short statement on Twitter following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death. Macdonald died at the age of 61. He was battling cancer privately for nine years before his death Tuesday, according to Brillstein Entertainment...
WICHITA, KS
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

Norm Macdonald's Comedic Genius Explained in One Brilliant Joke

Norm Macdonald was responsible for some of the worst punchlines in Hollywood history. “There are times when Bob has something on his mind—when he wears a hat!” the comedian proclaimed stone-faced at Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, as Saget, his target, chuckled with clear confusion and discomfort. As the room grew quiet, unmoved by the joke, Macdonald decided not to move past the clear dud, but instead to double down: “No thoughts at all—JUST A HAT!”
CELEBRITIES
bestclassicbands.com

SNL’s Norm Macdonald Mourned By Fellow Comics

Norm Macdonald, the comedian who served as the Weekend Update anchor on TV’s Saturday Night Live for three of his five seasons on the sketch comedy program, died today (September 14, 2021), of cancer. The news was first shared by the website deadline.com. The site reported that the comedian’s longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra, said Macdonald, 61, had kept his cancer battle private for nearly a decade but was determined to keep his health struggles private, away from family, friends and fans.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
David Letterman
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Burt Reynolds
Person
Larry King
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Jim Gaffigan
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Outsider.com

Jon Stewart Emotionally Reacts to ‘SNL’ Star Norm Macdonald’s Death

Longtime comedian and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Norm Macdonald battled cancer for nine years before he succumbed on Tuesday at 61 years of age. In the wake of the legendary comedian’s death, celebrities and friends are remembering him fondly. Iconic host of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart, took to Twitter. He offered some kinds words about Macdonald.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Conan O’Brien Says NBC Exec Tried to Ban Norm Macdonald from His Show

Remembrances of the late comedian Norm Macdonald have been pouring in since he passed away September 14 at the age of 61 . That includes one from Conan O’Brien who, on his podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” talked about the time NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer tried to ban Macdonald from appearing on O’Brien’s NBC-operated late-night show (via Entertainment Weekly). Macdonald served as host of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live” from 1994 through 1998. His emcee duties happened to overlap with the OJ Simpson trial, and he frequently made jokes about Simpson that did not sit well with NBC executive...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup Comedy#Cancer#Comedy Clubs#Cnn#The New York Times#Cable News Network Inc
codelist.biz

Love for Machine Gun Kelly: Megan Fox makes it official

Since her split from Brian Austin became known in May, there has been speculation about a new relationship with Megan Fox. Musician Machine Gun Kelly is said to have done it to the actress. And indeed, now the 34-year-old makes her love for him official. US actress Megan Fox and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Arrivals (Photos)

This year’s Emmy Awards mark the return to an in-person ceremony for the star-studded event, making walking the red carpet all the more special for the nominees and other Hollywood guests. Accordingly, television stars arrived to L.A. Live’s Event Deck dressed to the nines, donning gorgeous gowns and dapper tuxes....
BEAUTY & FASHION
GoldDerby

6 best Emmy acceptance speeches: Hannah Waddingham, Michaela Coel, Debbie Allen … [POLL]

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards are in the books, and boy it was great to be mostly back to what we were used to from these types of programs. Probably the best thing about it was winners being able to deliver acceptance speeches in the presence of their co-workers and peers. Some of them were insanely funny and others were incredibly heartfelt and moving. With the ceremony now in our collective rearview mirror, let’s take a look at the six best speeches we got to hear during this year’s ceremony. And vote in our poll at the bottom of this...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
James Logie

6 of the Most Famous Celebrities From Chicago, IL

Chicago is one of the great American cities. It has a lot of history, a unique location, and is home to many great sporting teams. Over the years, many famous people have called Chicago home. This will be a look at some of the famous celebrities that you may or may not know come from Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
GoldDerby

The Best Drama Supporting Actor Emmy category still has never crowned a Black champ

Another Emmy ceremony, another year of that dubious Best Drama Supporting Actor streak continuing. Tobias Menzies won the award on Sunday for his performance on “The Crown,” meaning that Best Drama Supporting Actor will remain the last acting category without a Black winner for another year. Menzies was second place in the odds, which were topped by the late Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”). Williams was the season-long favorite to win before his untimely death at 54 on Sept. 6, a week after winner voting closed. He was one of three Black actors nominated for drama supporting actor this year —...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Emmys 2021 In Memoriam: Who was not honored in the emotional tribute segment?

Producers of the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony honored almost all of the expected people who died  this past year. Who was not featured during the emotional In Memoriam segment Sunday night on CBS? Prominent performers and character actors such as Frank Bonner, Sean Connery, Michael Constantine, Abby Dalton, James Hampton, Bruce Kirby, Norman Lloyd, Helen Reddy and Jane Withers were not part of the 49 people included. While over 100 celebrated television people died since last year’s event in mid-September of 2020, the segment generally only makes room for less than 50. Among those featured Sunday night: TV Academy...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Daffney Unger dies aged 46 after concerning live stream

Daffney Unger has died aged 46. The former WCW and TNA Wrestling star - who worked as an on-screen manager and in-ring competitor herself - has passed away after making concerning statements during an Instagram Live this week. On Thursday (02.09.21), her friend Lexie Fyfe tweeted: "We are very sad...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy