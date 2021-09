Bryson DeChambeau has said that he has no issue with teaming up with Brooks Koepka at the Ryder Cup and he believes the four-time major winner will be an asset to the side. The Brooks vs Bryson feud has been the talk of the PGA Tour this year and there has been a lot of speculation as to how US captain Steve Stricker would be able to manage this relationship at the Ryder Cup.

