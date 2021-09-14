The Mountainous Milkshakes At This Georgia Shack Are Always Worth The Wait In Line

The next time you’re heading out west in Georgia, we have a place to visit that the whole family will get behind. AGW Ice Cream in Carrollton is a cozy roadside stop offering up some seriously surreal sweets. This small-town gem is like a sugar-wonderland inside, with a candy wall, nearly 60 flavors of Hershey’s ice cream, and some of the biggest, most decadent milkshakes around! For the sweets lover in your family, this might be a place they never want to leave.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Located in the small town of Carrollton, Georgia is a beloved local ice cream shop that has everything you need to feel like a kid again.

AGW Ice Cream is one-part restaurant, one-part ice cream shop, and one-part arcade. Picture the place that dreams are made of when you were a child - that is what this roadside stop is.

First, the ice cream. Nearly 60 flavors of ice cream ranging from classics like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, to the new kids, like Cookie Butter Craze, Salted Caramel Bananas Foster, and Mystical Mermaid.

But rather than just getting a scoop of ice cream and calling it a day, AGW offers up mountainous milkshakes that will tower over the competition.

You can get an original milkshake with a swirl of caramel and topped with whipped cream and a cherry…simple, sweet, delightfully reminiscent…

…or try one of the Silly Shakes, which are huge dessert bombs loaded with fun toppings. I mean, the Brownie Sundae Shake combines an actual brownie sundae and a milkshake in one!

After you’re finished slurping down your shakes, head over to the giant candy wall to peruse some sugary sweets to take back with you.

Or even spend some time in the on-site arcade seeing if you can beat the high score on PacMan or challenge your friends to skeeball.

But just make sure you try one of these gargantuan milkshakes because you won’t find treats like these just anywhere in Georgia.

To find out where AGW Ice Cream is in Georgia, click here.

Have you ever visited AGW Ice Cream in Carrollton before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about the milkshakes from this ice cream shop, or for current hours of operation, check out the website or Facebook Page.