The Mountainous Milkshakes At This Georgia Shack Are Always Worth The Wait In Line
By Marisa Roman
Only In Georgia
6 days ago
The next time you’re heading out west in Georgia, we have a place to visit that the whole family will get behind. AGW Ice Cream in Carrollton is a cozy roadside stop offering up some seriously surreal sweets. This small-town gem is like a sugar-wonderland inside, with a candy wall, nearly 60 flavors of Hershey’s ice cream, and some of the biggest, most decadent milkshakes around! For the sweets lover in your family, this might be a place they never want to leave.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you ever visited AGW Ice Cream in Carrollton before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about the milkshakes from this ice cream shop, or for current hours of operation, check out the website or Facebook Page.
