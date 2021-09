The Windy Fire, another wildfire burning in the South Valley, prompted evacuation orders Saturday with no containment established since the fire started nine days ago. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for the communities of Johnsondale and nearby Camp Whitsett, then followed about an hour later with evacuation orders for the communities of Ponderosa and Quaking Aspen.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO