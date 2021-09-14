CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

EMA Webinar to Explore the State of Modern Application Development

Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled “The State of Modern Application Development: From Speed to Awareness,” based on the new research report authored by Dennis Drogseth, vice president of research at EMA. Drogseth and Will Schoeppner, research director at EMA, will co-present the research findings.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

New IT Academy Course: Core Technical Skills in Application Modernization

We’re pleased to introduce a new IT Academy course focused on core technical skills in application modernization. These skills are in demand already, and the need for people with these skills is going to increase rapidly. We have looked at the reasons app modernization is important in some of our recent blogs. And it is probably worthwhile to mention again what app modernization is.
EDUCATION
Stamford Advocate

How a Modern Scientific Data Management System Can Accelerate Research and Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) September 09, 2021. New product development in the life sciences relies on the ability of scientists to collect and analyze data, which is an often time-intensive process that impedes innovation. Though many labs still rely on unstructured and disparate scientific data management systems, like spreadsheets and PDFs, the majority would benefit from a more structured data management approach to extract key learnings and accelerate research and development.
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

Transform cloud apps on GCP via Application Modernization

Cloud computing is a big shift from the traditional way businesses think about IT resources. It does not just eliminate the capital expense of buying hardware and software but also provides the core abilities to enhance a system’s security, productivity, scalability, and speed. All in all, cloud tech makes an...
CELL PHONES
electronicproducts.com

Wall-mounted enclosures fit modern control units for IoT applications

OKW Enclosures Inc. has designed a family of wall-mounted enclosures that are easy and quick to install for IoT and IIoT applications, particularly for intelligent building control and monitoring in industrial, commercial, and residential environments. The SMART-PANEL enclosures can be used in a range of applications, including building services systems, electrical installations, wireless communications, security and access control, smart homes, and medical and laboratory technology.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Application Development#Ema#Service Management#Ema Webinar#Prweb#Apac#Appdev#Devops#Jfrog#Splunk#Ema Founded
Stamford Advocate

A Case for Remotely Captured Videos in Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) September 09, 2021. The landscape of video capture is rapidly evolving – not only to accommodate for the impact of COVID-19 but also to address the increasing demand of designing patient-centric studies. Opportunities in clinical trials today are now moving towards home-based standardized video capture to address the impact of travel fatigue, limited clinical capacity and patient reluctance to expose themselves to unnecessary risk.
HEALTH
Stamford Advocate

Enabling Clinical Development of Poorly Soluble Molecules Through Formulation Solutions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, Ontario (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. The majority of new chemical entities (NCEs) are limited by poor solubility and bioavailability issues to successfully reach clinical phase despite having promising therapeutic activity. A lot of scientific efforts and resources are directed towards discovering promising drug candidates hence it is imperative to give utmost importance to intervene at the early stages of drug discovery to understand physicochemical properties of the molecule and devise appropriate formulation approaches that can aid in improving their solubility limited absorption and resulting bioavailability issues.
HEALTH
Axios

Encompass Application Developer

The Encompass Application Developer will develop and support a high functioning LOS Technology stack by creating and maintaining internal software, integrating and customizing 3rd party applications, and optimizing the Encompass LOS. The ideal candidate has a strong background in software development and knowledge in the mortgage or financial services industries,...
SOFTWARE
invezz.com

TECNALIA ties with Chainlink to explore oracles applications beyond DeFi

TECNALIA says this partnership will help offer shareholders in leading industries more benefits. The two organizations seek to revolutionize industries such as energy and transportation. Chainlink’s founder believes TECNALIA will expedite the adoption of hybrid smart contracts and oracles. TECNALIA, a renowned research and technological development center in Europe, has...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Stamford Advocate

The History and Development of DNA-Encoded Libraries Featuring Case Studies of Successful DEL Drug Discovery, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Finding novel small molecule leads against difficult-to-drug targets was once a challenging task to achieve at scale. X-Chem’s CEO, Matt Clark, helped create DNA-encoded libraries (DELs) about 15 years ago to address this problem. DEL technology is revolutionizing drug discovery with the ability to screen billions of compounds with astonishing speed and efficiency.
SCIENCE
CoinTelegraph

Occam.fi partners with COTI to explore strategic co-development initiatives

Among other synergies, the partnership will explore bringing ADA payments to the OccamRazer launchpad. Zug, Sept. 13, 2021 — COTI, the first company in the world to offer a Cardano (ADA) payment gateway in association with the Cardano Foundation, will partner with Occam.fi to explore potential development synergies, including the possibility of enabling users to participate in initial decentralized offerings in ADA through the OccamRazer launchpad.
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Modern Blockchains Woo Developers to Build dApps as Ethereum Waits for 2.0

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. Almost 60% of the world’s decentralized applications (dApps) are built on the Ethereum blockchain, which speaks volumes about its dominance in the DeFi ecosystem. However, it’s been struggling with network congestion and high gas fees since last year amid the growing number of users and transactions.
COMPUTERS
datasciencecentral.com

Top Frameworks Every Python Developer Should Explore

One of the reasons Python ranks so high is its frameworks that help create better working environments for a Python development company and its developers. Anyone working on Python development services utilizes these frameworks to build more performant web applications. Using frameworks makes things easier as it provides a structure...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Stamford Advocate

Script to Screen Announces Webinar on the Science of Modern Telesales

DRTV Expert Ken Kerry and NexRep CEO Teddy Liaw Discuss How Telesales Can Strengthen a DTC Revenue Stream. In the latest in a series of “ThoughtLeaderThursday” webinars hosted by integrated Direct Response/Direct- Consumer agency Script to Screen, its Co-Founder and Executive Creative DirectorKen Kerry will join with NexRep CEO Teddy Liaw to examine how telesales can augment a D2C strategy on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 2:00pm ET/ 11:00am PT.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Socolof, Kranjac talk state of entrepreneurship in region on webinar Monday

Serial entrepreneurs Steve Socolof, the managing partner of New Jersey Tech Council Ventures, and Daniella Kranjac, the founding partner of Dynamk Capital, will participate in a virtual webinar discussing the state of the entrepreneurial community in the region at 5 p.m. Monday. The event, sponsored by Innovation+, is free. It...
ECONOMY
Stamford Advocate

Advancements Series to Explore Innovations in Groundbreaking Technologies

Tune in to CNBC on Saturday, 9/25 at 2:30 PM ET to watch. Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2:30 PM ET, via CNBC. Check local listings for more information. Advancements will highlight how innovations in prosthetics technology are...
ELECTRONICS
Stamford Advocate

Queue Associates Southeast, LLC Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner Achieves ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 Certifications

ATLANTA (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Queue Associates Southeast, LLC is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner focused on consulting and implementation services for Microsoft Dynamics 365 intelligent business applications and other complementary Microsoft offerings. Queue Southeast is proud to announce that it has achieved the prestigious International Organization for Standardization ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certifications for the United States as well as in other locations across the globe.
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

LightWork Employee Performance Management, Recruitment and Onboarding HR Solutions Now Integrate with MIP Fund Accounting for Nonprofits

LightWork® Software announces its employee Performance Management, Recruitment and Onboarding HR solutions now integrate with MIP Fund Accounting. These additions offer robust solutions to enhance the functionality of this Community Brands’ business software for nonprofit organizations. LightWork turns the overwhelming task of managing employees into an indispensable business strategy with dynamic human resources management software tools. LightWork Performance Management also includes visual analytics providing stakeholders valuable intelligence for decision making.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy