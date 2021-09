The Greene County School District is starting some adult education classes at the newly constructed career academy. The first class was Tailgating 101 with Greene County Activities Director Todd Gordon. He made a variety of sandwiches and other dishes for those who like to tailgate with meals in the morning through the evening. The next classes are Tailgating 102, which is tonight from 6:30-8:30pm. Participants will learn about barbecue rubs with Nate Nelson from Jefferson Fareway to lead the class. There will also be an adult construction course held later this week.

