Morris County Prosecutor's Office launches crisis intervention training program

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office kicked off its first Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training on Monday, Sept. 13, at the Morris County Public Safety Academy. The Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) seeks to bring law enforcement, first responders and mental health professionals together to provide a more effective response to those who are dealing with a mental or behavioral health crisis. The 40-hour training provides knowledge on different types of mental disorders and conditions – including schizophrenia, depression, developmental disabilities and autism, according to the county.