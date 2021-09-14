5starWines - the Book: The exclusive wine Guide now available for consultation online

VERONA, Italy (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. 5StarWines - the Book is the result of this year's edition - the 5th - of the blind wine tasting 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, which took place on June 16-18. The printed version of the Guide, not for sale, will be distributed among leading industry experts and international buyers from all over the world. However, anyone can have access to the online version, which is now available for consultation on the event website. The Guide includes technical characteristics, tasting notes, and information about the selected wines.