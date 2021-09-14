Sonoma State welcomes new confidential advocate
One of the most prevalent crimes on college campuses across America is sexual assault. Over 24% of college females and almost 7% of males experience sexaul assault of some form during their time in college, according to Rainn.org (the worlds largest anti-sexual assault organization). Like many schools, Sonoma State University has a program that combats sexual assault and supports its victims, and they have just recently welcomed a new member to their team.www.sonomastatestar.com
