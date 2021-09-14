Ulsan beats Kawasaki Frontale in Asian Champions League

The Champions League is back, and the first round of games in the group stages did not disappoint. We saw six red cards, four of which came in the first four games, and 44 goals. Last night’s matches offered plenty of drama. Club Brugge faced the insane PSG offense of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe, and managed to hold them to a 1-1 draw. Man City and Ajax both hammered their opponents, 6-3 and 5-1 respectively, and Liverpool came from behind for an exciting 3-2 victory over AC Milan.

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO