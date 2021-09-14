CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

PIAA to implement COVID-19 vaccination requirement for officials working state playoffs

Beaver County Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PIAA will require game officials to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to work any state playoff games this season. “All officials must be fully vaccinated to officiate any post season inter-district contest,” a bulletin for PIAA football officials posted online Tuesday read. “The terms and conditions of PIAA inter-district playoff contracts will include language that all officials working those contests must be fully vaccinated.”

