PIAA to implement COVID-19 vaccination requirement for officials working state playoffs
The PIAA will require game officials to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to work any state playoff games this season. “All officials must be fully vaccinated to officiate any post season inter-district contest,” a bulletin for PIAA football officials posted online Tuesday read. “The terms and conditions of PIAA inter-district playoff contracts will include language that all officials working those contests must be fully vaccinated.”www.timesonline.com
