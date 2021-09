The Philadelphia 76ers are revving up for a new season and so too are their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. With less than two months remaining until the start of the 2021-22 G League season, the Blue Coats have announced their schedule. The Blue Coats will tip their season off on their home court (Chase Fieldhouse, Wilmington, DE) on November 6 at 7:00 pm against the Long Island Nets.

