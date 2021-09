It’s nearly impossible to mention the Greek Isles without mentioning Santorini, where whitewashed houses cling to rugged cliffs and blue domed rooftops mimic the cerulean sea. Shaped by a volcanic eruption that devastated the landscape in the 16th century, the modern culture is imbued with the ephemeral philosophy that life is short. What better way to enjoy it than with good food, great wine and excellent music? With this tour, you’ll get a taste of all three while learning how local craftsmen make traditional Greek instruments while soaking in the beautiful panoramic views from the scenic hilltop location.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO