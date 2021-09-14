CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

US Inflation Eased in August, Labor Department Reports

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The increase in U.S. consumer prices eased in August, the Labor Department reported Tuesday, in a sign that perhaps inflationary pressures are starting to wane as the country's economy continues to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Data showed prices increasing by three-tenths of a percent...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
WKRC

An extra $600 stimulus check could be coming to these workers

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the last big stimulus bill into law back in March. That law provided direct payments to most people ($1,400) as well as a slew of other tax changes that put money into the American people's pockets. It also temporarily expanded the federal Child Tax Credit. Now, there's more money coming to a specific set of workers uniquely affected by COVID-19. The money will go to farmworkers and meat packers. There's $700 million set aside for those workers. Some of the money - at least $20 million - will go to grocery store workers.
BALTIMORE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Fed opens policy meeting as markets awaits taper signal

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, with investors around the world awaiting a signal on when the central bank will begin pulling back on its stimulus policies. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is faced with a balancing act as a healthy recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has fueled rising prices, but employment has not fully rebounded in the world's largest economy. The Fed has said its benchmark borrowing rate will remain at zero for some time, so the first step for the central bank will be to start to slow its massive monthly bond buying program, which is expected before the end of the year. Investors and officials worldwide will be watching Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday to see if he provides further details on the taper plan.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Why the US risks running out of cash within weeks

The notion of the world’s richest, most powerful economy running out of money may seem ridiculous. Even more so in a world of ultra-low borrowing costs and record-breaking Covid deficits shoring up finances. But it’s a reality that could happen as American politicians wrangle over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#U S Economy#Consumer Prices#The Labor Department#White House#The Federal Reserve#Fed#The U S Census Bureau
WTNH.com

US Department of Labor announces update to minimum wage

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of Labor Wednesday announced an annual update to Executive Order 13658, which covers the minimum wage for contracted federal employees. The order was put into effect in 2014 when now Former President Obama signed Executive Order 13658, “Establishing a Minimum Wage for Federal...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

Consumer prices cooled in August, easing inflation concerns

U.S. consumer prices rose lower-than-expected 0.3% last month, the smallest increase in seven months and a sign that inflation pressures may be cooling. The August gain fell from a 0.5% increase in July and a 0.9% surge in June, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. It was the smallest increase since a similar 0.3% rise in January. The August slowdown in prices was seen as offering some hope that Americans were finally starting to see some relief from a price surge earlier in the year.
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

Tamer US August CPI bolsters Fed’s transitory inflation case

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Underlying U.S. consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months in August, suggesting that inflation had probably peaked, though it could remain high for a while amid persistent supply constraints. The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price Index excluding the volatile food...
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

New York Fed's Consumer Inflation Report Expects US Inflation to Hit 5.2% by Next Year

Americans are still very concerned about inflation as the latest Survey of Consumer Expectations (SCE) report from August indicates that U.S. consumers expect inflation to be 5.2% a year from now. The SCE response data hasn’t been this high since 2013, and it’s increased since the month prior, when U.S. residents expected 4.9% at the time.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy