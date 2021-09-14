US Inflation Eased in August, Labor Department Reports

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, with investors around the world awaiting a signal on when the central bank will begin pulling back on its stimulus policies. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is faced with a balancing act as a healthy recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has fueled rising prices, but employment has not fully rebounded in the world's largest economy. The Fed has said its benchmark borrowing rate will remain at zero for some time, so the first step for the central bank will be to start to slow its massive monthly bond buying program, which is expected before the end of the year. Investors and officials worldwide will be watching Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday to see if he provides further details on the taper plan.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO