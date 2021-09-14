CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westchester County, NY

Westchester Publishing Services Appoints Deb Taylor Director of Business Development and Marketing

Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

Westchester Publishing Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Deb Taylor as Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this newly created position, Deb will be a member of the senior management team, working with her counterparts across Westchester’s three divisions. She is charged with identifying strategic initiatives and helping to efficiently implement new services across all business areas of the company for the benefit of Westchester’s more than 300 publisher and content provider clients around the world.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
State
Ohio State
Westchester County, NY
Business
City
Ohio, NY
The Associated Press

Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and noncitizens alike who want to fly into the U.S. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19. The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusioning restrictions. Some details of the plan announced Monday are being worked out, but here are some questions and answers about what to expect:
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Publishers#Mit Press#Harris Connect#Connex International#Macmillan#Harvard University Press#The Mit Press#Ucl Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy