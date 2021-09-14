Police Identify Man Killed In Double Shooting Sunday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:19 p.m. Sunday in the area of Chestnut and South Harrison Streets. Police said they located a 19-year-old Jalel Jennings suffering from gunshot wounds. Jennings was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police also located a 23-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition.firststateupdate.com
