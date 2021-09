The surge in Covid-19 cases has led to a boom in the use of monoclonal antibodies nationally, although the Pittsburgh region isn’t impacted by any shortages at the moment. Monoclonal antibodies are one of the few effective therapies for people who have contracted Covid-19, although the therapy is only available in an outpatient setting and works best when it’s provided early in the course of the disease. But it’s also the backstop for the surge in cases that are happening due to the delta variant.

