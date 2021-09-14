CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Norm Macdonald, ‘SNL’ and ‘Weekend Update’ Star, Dies at 61

By Matt Singer
Live 95.9
Live 95.9
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Norm Macdonald, the popular comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member and Weekend Update anchor, has died. He was only 61 years old. Macdonald had been battling cancer for nine years, but kept his personal health issues quiet. His diagnosis only became public with his death on Tuesday. Macdonald’s passing...

live959.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Jay Leno Sounds Off on Conan O’Brien’s TBS Show Ending, Late Night Feud for ‘Tonight Show’

With Jay Leno’s time on Last Man Standing over, he’s decided to pick another job. Leno is rebooting You Bet Your Life on Fox. The original series was hosted by the legendary comedian Groucho Marks and ran from 1950-1961. In an exclusive interview with Deadline, the former Tonight Show host sat down to talk about his new gig. And while he was at it, he put an end to his decade-long feud with Conan O’Brien.
CELEBRITIES
KSN.com

Senator Bob Dole issues tweet following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee issued a short statement on Twitter following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death. Macdonald died at the age of 61. He was battling cancer privately for nine years before his death Tuesday, according to Brillstein Entertainment...
WICHITA, KS
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Kevin Nealon
TIME

Norm Macdonald's Comedic Genius Explained in One Brilliant Joke

Norm Macdonald was responsible for some of the worst punchlines in Hollywood history. “There are times when Bob has something on his mind—when he wears a hat!” the comedian proclaimed stone-faced at Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, as Saget, his target, chuckled with clear confusion and discomfort. As the room grew quiet, unmoved by the joke, Macdonald decided not to move past the clear dud, but instead to double down: “No thoughts at all—JUST A HAT!”
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

2021 Emmys Review: Cedric the Entertainer Can’t Save CBS From Itself, #EmmysSoWhite

With every awards show, there are a few inevitabilities. One is that a random presenter, winner, or sketch participant will be such a hit that viewers immediately ask, “Hey, why isn’t [insert person’s name here] hosting the Emmys?” This year, that scene-stealer was Conan O’Brien. From his raucous welcome for Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, to his crestfallen response to John Oliver’s acceptance speech (props to Chrissy Shackelford for sharing her recently procured Emmy statue with her saddened tablemate), and how he randomly joined Stephen Colbert’s crew on-stage as the most enthusiastic non-winner of the night — Conan,...
TV SHOWS
Newsweek

Norm Macdonald's 'SNL' Monolog After He Was Fired Goes Viral

Fans of Norm Macdonald are today remembering the late comedian and some of his funniest moments following his death at aged 61. The influential Canadian comedian died on Tuesday after a private battle with cancer. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime partner, confirmed the sad news to Deadline. "He was most...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup Comedy#Comedy Show#Snl#Abc#Nbc#Tbs
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

O'Brien, Carrey, Dole praise 'comedy genius' Norm Macdonald

NEW YORK — Reactions to the death of Norm Macdonald, who died of cancer Tuesday at age 61. “I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today.” — Conan O’Brien on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WZZM 13

Emmys 2021: Conan O'Brien Crashes the Stage During Stephen Colbert's Win

Stephen Colbert won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special, Live at Sunday night's awards show -- but that didn't stop Conan O'Brien from joining the celebration on stage. Colbert and his staff took the stage as presenter Aidy Bryant revealed them as winners of the category, but O'Brien was somehow already there, raising his arms with excitement.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jay Leno comments on Conan O'Brien's farewell, says hosting You Bet Your Life is a chance to do an apolitical TV show

Leno's reboot of the classic game show, famously hosted by Groucho Marx, began airing on Fox stations Monday. In an interview with Deadline, Leno said the show's draw was it being straight down the middle. “Every comedy show now is just divided by politics,” he said. “When I started The Tonight Show, we used to get credit for making fun of both sides equally. That lasted only so long, and then people started yelling at you for not taking one side or the other.” Leno added that "it’s fascinating. If you don’t bring up politics, you find you have a lot in common with people you don’t agree with politically." TV station owners sparked to the concept, he added, because they don’t want to “alienate half their audience.” Asked about Conan's late-night signoff in June after 11 years on TBS, Leno responded by alluding to the drama from 11 years ago of him taking back The Tonight Show: “He’s very good. People get mad at me because somehow I …. It’s a network decision,” he said, adding: “They take the show away and then they go, ‘Will you come back?’ And you go, ‘Really? Is that what you want? Fine.’ I certainly hold no ill will. It’s a business.” ALSO: You Bet Your Life also reunites Leno with Tonight Show bandleader Kevin Eubanks.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cedric the Entertainer Kicks Off Emmys With TV-Inspired Cover of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend”

As host of the 2021 Emmy Awards, actor and stand-up comedian Cedric the Entertainer kicked off Sunday’s event by leading the audience in a cover of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend” with the chorus, “TV, you’ve got what I need.” Markie, who was dubbed the “Clown prince of hip hop,” died in July this year, at the age of 57. The performance was a lively tribute to the legendary rapper. “RIP Biz Markie,” Cedric the Entertainer said at the end of the number, which included participation from LL Cool J, Rita Wilson and many others. The lyrics included phrases like, “Sick of...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Daffney Unger dies aged 46 after concerning live stream

Daffney Unger has died aged 46. The former WCW and TNA Wrestling star - who worked as an on-screen manager and in-ring competitor herself - has passed away after making concerning statements during an Instagram Live this week. On Thursday (02.09.21), her friend Lexie Fyfe tweeted: "We are very sad...
CELEBRITIES
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy