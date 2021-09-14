CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Jeopardy!' renames iconic stage in honor of Alex Trebek

By Erica Brosnan
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 6 days ago

The producers of “Jeopardy!” have found a way to posthumously honor Alex Trebek by naming the show’s iconic stage after him. The late host was part of 8,200 episodes of the show.

'Jeopardy!' Debuts Heartwarming Alex Trebek Tribute at Show's Studio

Alex Trebek's mark on Jeopardy! will never be forgotten. Nearly a year after he passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer, Jeopardy! debuted a tribute to the late host at its studio. The production sought out help from Trebek's wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, and his three children, Matthew, Emily, and Nicky, for the tribute ceremony.
‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Remembers Late Comedy Icon Norm Macdonald in One of His Greatest Roles

So many people have shared their own personal stories about the late Norm Macdonald. Since his passing was announced today, the messages are endless. Over the course of his career, Macdonald brought his dry and often times cynical comedic delivery to the world. Now, even Ken Jennings, Jeopardy! legend has shared his own message about the late comedian.
The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021

If you need proof that age is just a number, look no further than the celebs listed below. These stars are 20 of the oldest celebrities still living in 2021, and they range from actors to singers to composers to heads of state. Each of these celebrities has made it into their 90s or 100s, and has shared some words of wisdom or inspired through their work along the way. From a legendary singer explaining why life passions are so important to the Queen of England sharing that she doesn't worry about aging, there's something to learn from each of them. Read on to find out more about these famous nonagenarians and centenarians.
‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
Daffney Unger dies aged 46 after concerning live stream

Daffney Unger has died aged 46. The former WCW and TNA Wrestling star - who worked as an on-screen manager and in-ring competitor herself - has passed away after making concerning statements during an Instagram Live this week. On Thursday (02.09.21), her friend Lexie Fyfe tweeted: "We are very sad...
General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Walks In On Jason And Carly in Bed, Wedding Nightmare Teased

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) are now married. Worse than that, they have actually rekindled their feelings for one another from years ago. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) comes home to his family, only to find Jason and Carly “making out and stuff.” The actor talked about what to expect.
Jean Smart introduces ‘courageous’ son Forrest at Emmys 2021

Jean Smart is one proud mama. The 70-year-old actress introduced her son Forrest at the 2021 Emmy Awards as they walked the red carpet together Sunday. She later thanked Forrest, 13, and her older son, Connor, while accepting the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Hacks.”
