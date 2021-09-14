CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Match Preview: Sporting to play for first place Wednesday when Minnesota visits KC

By Sam Kovzan
sportingkc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to Watch | Five Things to Know | By the Numbers | Match Notes. Sporting KC app | BallySports.com | MatchCenter | Media Assets. The fight for Western Conference supremacy will continue in earnest on Wednesday when second-place Sporting Kansas City (12-5-7, 43 points) welcomes regional rivals Minnesota United FC (8-7-7, 31 points) to world-class Children’s Mercy Park at 7:30 p.m. CT.

