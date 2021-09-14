ASU Enterprise Partners named top employer for 8th year in row
ASU Enterprise Partners was named a Top Company to Work for in Arizona for 2020, marking the eighth consecutive year for this honor. The nonprofit organization raises resources for Arizona State University through philanthropy, real estate development, technology transfer, venture capital, aerospace and defense research. The award was presented by Arizona Capitol Times and Best Companies Group to 100 companies in Arizona.news.asu.edu
