CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

ASU Enterprise Partners named top employer for 8th year in row

asu.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASU Enterprise Partners was named a Top Company to Work for in Arizona for 2020, marking the eighth consecutive year for this honor. The nonprofit organization raises resources for Arizona State University through philanthropy, real estate development, technology transfer, venture capital, aerospace and defense research. The award was presented by Arizona Capitol Times and Best Companies Group to 100 companies in Arizona.

news.asu.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Tempe, AZ
Business
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Miller

Comments / 0

Community Policy