Cristiano Ronaldo KOs unsuspecting steward with shot during warm-up for Champions League clash at Young Boys before Manchester United star jumps over barrier to check on his welfare and apologise

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the starting XI for his first game since returning to Manchester United, a home Premier League clash with Newcastle United. Ronaldo, 36, rejoined Manchester United last month from Juventus and has gone straight into the matchday squad for the Red Devils' first match. It will be his first appearance for the Red Devils since the 2009 Champions League final and a first outing at Old Trafford since a group stage win in the same competition with Juventus in November 2018.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO