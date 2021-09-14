CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

James "Jimmy" Hardy, 56, of Buena Vista died Sept. 11

By Email Us
The News-Gazette
 7 days ago

James “Jimmy” Keith Hardy, 56, of Buena Vista , died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home. , to the late Thomas Henry Hardy Jr. and Regina Hardy Dorey. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Alfred Dorey. Surviving are his daughter, Heather “Monkey” Hardy; stepdaughter, Quintessa Conner;...

www.thenews-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
salemtimes-register.com

James “Jimmy” Philip Buriak

AWS2 James “Jimmy” Philip Buriak, USN, died at 31 in August 2021, in San Diego, where he served as a naval aircrewman rescue swimmer (AWS) with HSC-8. Jimmy was born on May 9, 1990, in Salem. A Salem High graduate, Jimmy graduated from Roanoke College in 2012. In 2017, he joined the Navy. He spent time training in San Diego and Pensacola before being assigned to HSC-8 in Coronado, CA. He deployed aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt for two back-to-back tours and multiple detachments before departing for the USS Abraham Lincoln.
SALEM, VA
The News-Gazette

James Andrus-Brown, 28, of Raphine died Sept. 3

James Leon Andrus-Brown, 28, of Raphine passed on Sept. 3, 2021, due to complications from Covid. Born July 29, 1993, in Pittsfield Mass. James leaves behind his mother, Patricia Andrus of Raphine, to join his brother Joshua Brown who passed the week prior. Two peas from one pod rejoined. James...
OBITUARIES
Southern Standard

James L. “Jimmy” Emberton, 72

James L. “Jimmy” Emberton, 72 of Buffalo Valley died Sunday night Sept. 19 at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville. He was born Oct. 25, 1948 to his parents, the late Harvey and Mary Magdelene Redmon Emberton. He attended the Church of God and was a nurseryman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three sisters Nancy Harris, Betty Williams, Edna Locke Hooper. Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Survivors include four children Tapatha (Eddie) Ray of Smithville, Brian (Charlotte) Emberton of McMinnville, Chad Emberton of Woodbury, Josh (Katie) Emberton of Smithville, grandchildren Dusten (Brandi) O’Conner, Julie (Chris) Ponder, Ethan (Samara) Ray, Brad Emberton, Ashley (Joe) Jones, Cade Emberton, Cristyn Emberton, Thea Kate Emberton, 13 great-grandchildren, domestic partner Kathy Prosser of Buffalo Valley, brother Ronnie (Katherine) Emberton of McMinnville, sister Tanya Emberton of Sparta. The funeral home lounge is closed at this time and no food or drinks are allowed in the building.
MCMINNVILLE, TN
The News-Gazette

Dorsey G. Dill, 88, of Goshen died Sept. 17

Dorsey G. Dill, 88, of Goshen , passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his home in. , the son of the late William Garnett Dill and Jesse Scott Dill. Dorsey was born and raised on the right side of 42 in. Rockbridge. County. . He married at the...
GOSHEN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy