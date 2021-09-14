James "Jimmy" Hardy, 56, of Buena Vista died Sept. 11

James L. “Jimmy” Emberton, 72 of Buffalo Valley died Sunday night Sept. 19 at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville. He was born Oct. 25, 1948 to his parents, the late Harvey and Mary Magdelene Redmon Emberton. He attended the Church of God and was a nurseryman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three sisters Nancy Harris, Betty Williams, Edna Locke Hooper. Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Survivors include four children Tapatha (Eddie) Ray of Smithville, Brian (Charlotte) Emberton of McMinnville, Chad Emberton of Woodbury, Josh (Katie) Emberton of Smithville, grandchildren Dusten (Brandi) O’Conner, Julie (Chris) Ponder, Ethan (Samara) Ray, Brad Emberton, Ashley (Joe) Jones, Cade Emberton, Cristyn Emberton, Thea Kate Emberton, 13 great-grandchildren, domestic partner Kathy Prosser of Buffalo Valley, brother Ronnie (Katherine) Emberton of McMinnville, sister Tanya Emberton of Sparta. The funeral home lounge is closed at this time and no food or drinks are allowed in the building.

MCMINNVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO