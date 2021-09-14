Severe Weather Statement issued for Lenawee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lenawee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR LENAWEE COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan.