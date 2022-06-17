ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best iPhone 13 deals in June 2022

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 22 hours ago

There are plenty of iPhone 13 deals available this week. Based on our iPhone 13 review , Apple's current flagship is setting a new standard for mobiles. Fortunately, retailers and carriers are offering epic iPhone 13 deals right now.

In terms of sales, Verizon is offering the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini for free with trade-in and a new unlimited data plan . Alternatively, you can get up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max . Below you'll find more of today's best iPhone 13 deals available now.

Want a more budget friendly iPhone? Make sure to check out our guide to the best iPhone SE 2022 deals .

Today's best iPhone 13 deals

iPhone 13 deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDyGK_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
AT&T is offering new and existing customers up to $700 off select iPhone 13 models after an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for one of AT&T's unlimited data plans. These are among the best iPhone 13 deals we've seen from AT&T. (On the AT&T page, click on "Available Offers" above the price to see the full details and terms of this deal). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139f5K_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to $700 off the iPhone 13 with trade-in and activation. Verizon and AT&T customers get up to $800 off, whereas T-Mobile customers get up to $425 off. The iPhone 13 deals are valid on all models of Apple's smartphone. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xljr0_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13: $150 gift card @ Visible
Verizon-owned Visible is offering iPhone 13 deals on every model. Simply purchase any iPhone 13, port your number to Visible, and you'll receive a free $150 gift card. Gift card options include a prepaid Mastercard, Amazon gift card, Sephora gift card, and more. Plus, you'll get a free Bang & Olufsen speaker ($250 value) with your purchase. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjowI_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
iPhone 13 deals don't get better than this. For a limited time at Verizon, you can get a free iPhone 13 (up to $800 off) when you trade-in your old device and open a new unlimited line. The iPhone 13 Mini is also free via the same criteria. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwCeD_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13: get 6 free months @ Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile is offering one of the best iPhone 13 deals we've seen from any carrier. Purchase any 6-month data plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get an 6 additional months for free. For instance, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30/month. Buy 6 months ($180 total) and you'll get an extra 6 months for free (you'll wind up with 12 months total). All Mint Mobile phones are eligible for this sale, including the entire iPhone 13 lineup, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and more. View Deal

iPhone 13: from $10/month w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon
New Verizon customers can get the iPhone 13 from $10/month with a new line and unlimited plan. Plus, new members will be able to get $200 to help cover the cost of switching. If you're upgrading an existing line, you can get up to $700 off when you switch to an unlimited plan. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwEjG_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13 mini: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
Verizon is offering the iPhone 13 mini for free with trade-in and an unlimited plan. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $200 to help cover the cost of switching. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5xUh_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13: free $100 gift card @ Visible
Purchase a new iPhone 13 at Visible and you'll get a $100 virtual gift card with your order. Choose from Amazon, Best Buy, Hotels.com, Lowe's, Mastercard, and more. You must transfer your current number to qualify for this deal. View Deal

iPhone 13: buy one, get one free @ Verizon
Verizon has an epic sale on iPhones. For a limited time, buy any iPhone 13 and you'll get one free (of equal or lesser value). You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan. You'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. The sale applies to the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. View Deal

iPhone 13: buy one, get one free @ Verizon
For a limited time at Verizon, buy an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini and you'll get another iPhone 13 of equal or lesser value for free. You'll need to make your purchase via monthly installments and the phones must include an Unlimited plan. Plus, you'll get an additional $1,000 if you switch from a competing carrier. View Deal

iPhone 13: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
AT&T is offering new and existing customers the iPhone 13 for free after an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. These are among the best iPhone 13 deals we've seen from AT&T. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfEWM_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13 mini: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
Currently at AT&T, new and existing customers can get the iPhone 13 mini for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYgfY_0bvxLVfu00

Visible: 3 months of 5G data for $20/month @ Visible
Free $50 gift card! Visible is offering one of the best carrier deals we've seen. For a limited time, the Verizon-owned network is offering new members three months of unlimited 5G data with hotspot for just $20/month (50% off) via coupon code "SINGLE". The deal is eligible for new customers who bring their own phone. After three months, you'll pay the regular $40/month fee for unlimited 5G data. Plus, new customers will also get a $50 virtual gift card. Coupon is valid through March 29. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2gRW_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Apple
Through the month of May, the Apple Store is offering an increased credit when you trade-in your old iPhone for a new one. Apple will take from $100 to $700 off your new iPhone with an eligible trade-in. Eligible trade-in phones include the iPhone 8 or newer. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro deals

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $800 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
New Verizon customers can get up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro. You'll get up to $800 off with select trade-in. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $200 to help cover the cost of switching. Existing members can get up to $700 off when you switch to any unlimited plan. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onBFR_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
AT&T is taking up to $700 off the iPhone 13 Pro with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rmu1Y_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
AT&T's iPhone 13 deals are valid for both new and existing customers. Currently, you can get an iPhone 13 Pro for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $495 off w/ trade-in @ Walmart
Like most retailers, Walmart has its own batch of iPhone 13 deals as well. The retailer is offering up to $495 off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with trade-in. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWlIX_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile
iPhone 13 deals are live at T-Mobile. The carrier is offering a free iPhone 13 Pro when you trade-in an eligible device and activate a new line of service on a Magenta Max plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Apple
The Apple Store will take up to $1,000 off your iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max purchase with an eligible trade-in. Eligible phones include the iPhone 8 or newer. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro Max deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RyAMv_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $300 off @ Xfinity Mobile
Comcast customers who sign up for Xfinity Mobile can take $300 off their iPhone 13 Pro Max purchase. You must sign up for a 24 month Xfinity Mobile Device Payment Plan, activate a new Xfinity Mobile line, and port your current number to Xfinity Mobile to get this deal. The promo is available on all iPhone 13 models from the iPhone 13 mini  to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRuMW_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $700 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. That's one of the best iPhone 13 deals we've seen. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $800 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
New Verizon customers can get up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max when you trade in your old phone. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $200 to help cover the cost of switching. Existing members can get up to $700 off with trade-in and new unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile is taking up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max Unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 pricing and specs

iPhone 13 specs
iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max
Starting price $699 $799 $999 $1,099
Storage 128, 256, 512GB 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1TB 128, 256, 512, 1TB
Screen size 5.4 inches 6.1 inches 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution/ppi 2340 x 1080/476 2532 x 1170/460 2532 x 1170/460 2778 x 1284/458
Adaptive refresh No No Up to 120Hz Up to 120Hz
Processor A15 Bionic A15 Bionic A15 Bionic A15 Bionic
Rear cameras Dual 12MP (Wide, ultrawide) Dual 12MP (Wide, ultrawide) Pro 12MP (Telephoto, Wide, Ultra Wide) Pro 12MP (Telephoto, Wide, Ultra Wide)
Zoom None / 5x digital None / 5x digital 3x optical / 15x digital 3x optical / 15x digital
Front camera 12MP TrueDepth 12MP TrueDepth 12MP TrueDepth 12MP TrueDepth
Colors Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Size 5.2 x 2.5 x 0.3 inches 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches 6.3 x 3.1 x 0.3 inches
Weight 4.97 ounces 6.14 ounces 7.2 ounces 8.5 ounces
Water resistance IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68
Battery life (video playback Up to 17 hours Up to 19 hours Up to 22 hours Up to 28 hours

Related
laptopmag.com

How to get a free 5G phone from Verizon

What's better than a great phone deal? A free phone! For a limited time, you can get a free 5G from Verizon. Choose from the top-rated smartphones like the iPhone SE 3rd Gen, iPhone 12, Galaxy S20 FE, and more. As part of Verizon's promotion, you can get Apple's $429...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best 5G Phones for 2022

Superfast 5G speeds are something found on almost all of today's flagship phones, including the iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22. But it's not just the most expensive phones that give you access to such lofty data speeds. Various more budget-friendly options from Samsung and Motorola offer 5G connectivity while even Apple's cheapest iPhone SE is 5G-enabled too.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone Trade-In: The Best Places to Sell an Old iPhone Before Buying a New One

If you're looking to upgrade to the current-gen iPhone 13, or even the powerful iPhone 13 Pro, from the iPhone 12 (or the iPhone 11, or even the iPhone SE), you don't need to put your old iPhone in the drawer. Instead, use it to subsidize your new purchase. There are ways to trade in an old iPhone to earn hundreds towards your new phone. But there are a lot of different options.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Iphone X#Iphone 11 Pro#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple#At T At T
laptopmag.com

Apple's 2022 iPad Air returns to lowest price ever for Amazon's Memorial Day sale

Apple's 2022 iPad Air 5 returns to its lowest price ever during Amazon's Memorial Day sale. So if you want to treat yourself to a shiny new iPad, here's your chance to save. Right now, you can get the latest iPad Air with 256GB of storage for $679 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $70 off its normal price of $749 and the biggest discounts it's seen yet. This not only marks the iPad Air 5's lowest price ever, it's also one of the best iPad deals of the season.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 is on sale at up to a $450 discount (!!!) right now

There are many ways to view today's best tablets, comparing and contrasting the different software platforms iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and Surfaces are built on and assessing their bang for buck from multiple standpoints, but if money is no object and raw power is your key focus area, you arguably can't do better than Apple's latest 12.9-inch beast.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced — All the Details Plus Early Deals to Shop Now

Amazon has finally confirmed the dates for its massive two-day shopping event, which is taking place next month. For 2022, Amazon Prime Day is happening on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Amazon's biggest sale of the year will feature millions of deals across just about every category from electronics and home to fashion, beauty, and furniture — just to name a few.
RETAIL
The Verge

Verizon’s cheapest unlimited plan will soon include some mobile hotspot data

Verizon is tossing a nice upgrade to subscribers of its lower-cost 5G Start unlimited plan: beginning June 16th, the plan will include 5GB of premium mobile hotspot data at no extra cost. Right now, the plan doesn’t offer hotspot data at all, and it’s the only Verizon unlimited plan to not have it. Verizon spokesperson Ashley Colette tells The Verge it will be added automatically, meaning 5G Start subscribers shouldn’t have to make any changes on their end to use the data.
TECHNOLOGY
CBS News

The best deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day is coming soon. But that doesn't mean there's a shortage of deals available at Amazon right now....
INTERNET
Benzinga

Why Is Walmart Pushing Roku Stock Higher After Hours?

Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced a partnership with Walmart Inc WMT. Roku and Walmart announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to make TV streaming the next e-commerce shopping destination. Walmart will be the exclusive retailer to enable streamers to purchase featured products fulfilled by Walmart directly on Roku.
ECONOMY
Apple Insider

Apple releases M2-specific macOS Monterey 12.4 update ahead of MacBook Pro release

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Ahead of the 14-inch MacBook Pro release, Apple has updatedmacOS Monterey with a small revision specifically for the Apple Silicon M2 processor.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple starts taking preorders start for M2 13-inch MacBook Pro

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The new M2 Apple Silicon13-inch MacBook Pro is now available to pre-order, with first orders expected to arrive on June 24.
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

First MacBook Pro with speedy M2 chip goes up for preorder June 17

Preorders for the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro packing the powerful new Apple M2 processor will begin Friday, June 17, two weeks after it was announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. However, there is no word yet on an exact date when the redesigned MacBook Air with M2 will go...
COMPUTERS
CBS News

How to reserve a PlayStation 5 at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Getting your hands on a PlayStation 5 can be a challenge. Fortunately, Amazon has just introduced a new reservation system...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

This one iOS 16 change has some iPhone users freaking out

Apple this week finally unveiled iOS 16 and not everyone is thrilled. Although iOS 16 introduces a slew of new features, not all iPhone users will be able to enjoy them. With iOS 16, the list of supported devices only includes the iPhone 8 and models released afterward. In other words, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, and original iPhone SE owners are out of luck.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 returns to lowest price ever — save $200

The M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 is the best laptop for college students and power-users. Ahead of the M2 MacBook Pro's release date, Apple's previous-gen pro-grade notebook is getting a huge discount. Currently, Amazon offers the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 for $2,299 (opens in new tab) — its lowest...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple planning 13-inch OLED MacBook Air release by 2024, analyst says

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is looking "increasingly likely" to debut a 13-inch MacBook model with an OLED display in 2024, according to a display analyst with a solid track record.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

