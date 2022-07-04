ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best iPhone 13 deals in July 2022

By Louis Ramirez
 1 day ago

There are plenty of iPhone 13 deals available this week. Based on our iPhone 13 review , Apple's current flagship is setting a new standard for mobiles. Fortunately, retailers and carriers are offering epic iPhone 13 deals right now, thanks in part to 4th of July sales .

In terms of sales, Verizon is offering the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini for free with trade-in and a new unlimited data plan . Alternatively, you can get up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max . Below you'll find more of today's best iPhone 13 deals available now.

Want a more budget friendly iPhone? Make sure to check out our guide to the best iPhone SE 2022 deals . (Plus, bookmark our Apple Store coupons page for more deals on Apple devices).

Prime Day and iPhone 13 deals

Prime Day 2022 will begin on Tuesday, July 12. We don't expect to see significant iPhone 13 deals from Amazon during its 48-hour sales event, but it's worth staying vigilant in case other retailers or carriers offer new sales. Make sure to follow our Prime Day coverage for news on the best iPhone 13 discounts.

Today's best iPhone 13 deals

iPhone 13 deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfEWM_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13 mini: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
Currently at AT&T, new and existing customers can get the iPhone 13 mini for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjowI_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
iPhone 13 deals don't get better than this. For a limited time at Verizon, you can get a free iPhone 13 (up to $800 off) when you trade-in your old device and open a new unlimited line. The iPhone 13 Mini is also free via the same criteria. Plus, switch from a competing carrier and you'll get a $200 credit. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDyGK_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
AT&T is offering new and existing customers up to $700 off select iPhone 13 models after an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for one of AT&T's unlimited data plans. These are among the best iPhone 13 deals we've seen from AT&T. (On the AT&T page, click on "Available Offers" above the price to see the full details and terms of this deal). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139f5K_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to $700 off the iPhone 13 with trade-in and activation. Verizon and AT&T customers get up to $800 off, whereas T-Mobile customers get up to $425 off. The iPhone 13 deals are valid on all models of Apple's smartphone. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xljr0_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13: up to $200 gift card @ Visible
Verizon-owned Visible is offering iPhone 13 deals on every model. Simply purchase any iPhone 13, port your number to Visible, and you'll receive up to a $200 gift card. Gift card options include a prepaid Mastercard, Amazon gift card, Sephora gift card, and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwCeD_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13: get 6 free months @ Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile is offering one of the best iPhone 13 deals we've seen from any carrier. Purchase any 6-month data plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get an 6 additional months for free. For instance, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30/month. Buy 6 months ($180 total) and you'll get an extra 6 months for free (you'll wind up with 12 months total). All Mint Mobile phones are eligible for this sale, including the entire iPhone 13 lineup, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and more. View Deal

iPhone 13: from $10/month w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon
New Verizon customers can get the iPhone 13 from $10/month with a new line and unlimited plan. Plus, new members will be able to get $200 to help cover the cost of switching. If you're upgrading an existing line, you can get up to $700 off when you switch to an unlimited plan. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwEjG_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13 mini: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
Verizon is offering the iPhone 13 mini for free with trade-in and an unlimited plan. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $200 to help cover the cost of switching. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5xUh_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13: free $100 gift card @ Visible
Purchase a new iPhone 13 at Visible and you'll get a $100 virtual gift card with your order. Choose from Amazon, Best Buy, Hotels.com, Lowe's, Mastercard, and more. You must transfer your current number to qualify for this deal. View Deal

iPhone 13: buy one, get one free @ Verizon
Verizon has an epic sale on iPhones. For a limited time, buy any iPhone 13 and you'll get one free (of equal or lesser value). You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan. You'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. The sale applies to the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. View Deal

iPhone 13: buy one, get one free @ Verizon
For a limited time at Verizon, buy an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini and you'll get another iPhone 13 of equal or lesser value for free. You'll need to make your purchase via monthly installments and the phones must include an Unlimited plan. Plus, you'll get an additional $1,000 if you switch from a competing carrier. View Deal

iPhone 13: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
AT&T is offering new and existing customers the iPhone 13 for free after an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. These are among the best iPhone 13 deals we've seen from AT&T. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYgfY_0bvxLVfu00

Visible: 3 months of 5G data for $20/month @ Visible
Free $50 gift card! Visible is offering one of the best carrier deals we've seen. For a limited time, the Verizon-owned network is offering new members three months of unlimited 5G data with hotspot for just $20/month (50% off) via coupon code "SINGLE". The deal is eligible for new customers who bring their own phone. After three months, you'll pay the regular $40/month fee for unlimited 5G data. Plus, new customers will also get a $50 virtual gift card. Coupon is valid through March 29. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2gRW_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Apple
Through the month of May, the Apple Store is offering an increased credit when you trade-in your old iPhone for a new one. Apple will take from $100 to $700 off your new iPhone with an eligible trade-in. Eligible trade-in phones include the iPhone 8 or newer. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onBFR_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
AT&T is taking up to $700 off the iPhone 13 Pro with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $800 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
New Verizon customers can get up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro. You'll get up to $800 off with select trade-in. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $200 to help cover the cost of switching. Existing members can get up to $700 off when you switch to any unlimited plan. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rmu1Y_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
AT&T's iPhone 13 deals are valid for both new and existing customers. Currently, you can get an iPhone 13 Pro for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $495 off w/ trade-in @ Walmart
Like most retailers, Walmart has its own batch of iPhone 13 deals as well. The retailer is offering up to $495 off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with trade-in. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWlIX_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile
iPhone 13 deals are live at T-Mobile. The carrier is offering a free iPhone 13 Pro when you trade-in an eligible device and activate a new line of service on a Magenta Max plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Apple
The Apple Store will take up to $1,000 off your iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max purchase with an eligible trade-in. Eligible phones include the iPhone 8 or newer. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro Max deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RyAMv_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $300 off @ Xfinity Mobile
Comcast customers who sign up for Xfinity Mobile can take $300 off their iPhone 13 Pro Max purchase. You must sign up for a 24 month Xfinity Mobile Device Payment Plan, activate a new Xfinity Mobile line, and port your current number to Xfinity Mobile to get this deal. The promo is available on all iPhone 13 models from the iPhone 13 mini  to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $800 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
New Verizon customers can get up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max when you trade in your old phone. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $200 to help cover the cost of switching. Existing members can get up to $700 off with trade-in and new unlimited data plan. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRuMW_0bvxLVfu00

iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $700 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. That's one of the best iPhone 13 deals we've seen. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile is taking up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max Unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 pricing and specs

iPhone 13 specs
iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max
Starting price $699 $799 $999 $1,099
Storage 128, 256, 512GB 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1TB 128, 256, 512, 1TB
Screen size 5.4 inches 6.1 inches 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution/ppi 2340 x 1080/476 2532 x 1170/460 2532 x 1170/460 2778 x 1284/458
Adaptive refresh No No Up to 120Hz Up to 120Hz
Processor A15 Bionic A15 Bionic A15 Bionic A15 Bionic
Rear cameras Dual 12MP (Wide, ultrawide) Dual 12MP (Wide, ultrawide) Pro 12MP (Telephoto, Wide, Ultra Wide) Pro 12MP (Telephoto, Wide, Ultra Wide)
Zoom None / 5x digital None / 5x digital 3x optical / 15x digital 3x optical / 15x digital
Front camera 12MP TrueDepth 12MP TrueDepth 12MP TrueDepth 12MP TrueDepth
Colors Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Size 5.2 x 2.5 x 0.3 inches 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches 6.3 x 3.1 x 0.3 inches
Weight 4.97 ounces 6.14 ounces 7.2 ounces 8.5 ounces
Water resistance IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68
Battery life (video playback Up to 17 hours Up to 19 hours Up to 22 hours Up to 28 hours

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

New York City, NY
