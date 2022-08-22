Best iPhone 13 deals in August 2022

There are plenty of iPhone 13 deals available this week. Based on our iPhone 13 review , Apple's current flagship is setting a new standard for mobiles. Fortunately, retailers and carriers are offering epic iPhone 13 deals right now.

In terms of sales, Verizon is offering the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini for free with trade-in and a new unlimited data plan . Alternatively, you can get up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max at Verizon. Below you'll find more of today's best iPhone 13 deals available now.

Labor Day and iPhone 13 deals

The unofficial end of summer is just around the corner. Labor Day is one of the biggest retail events of the year. So we're tracking the best Labor Day sales you can get now and throughout the holiday. Expect iPhone 13 deals to increase as we approach the major holiday. We expect to see more "free" deals as well as larger trade-in credits. Make sure to follow our Labor Day coverage for the best deals from retailers and carriers.

Today's best iPhone 13 deals

iPhone 13 deals

iPhone 13: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $700 off the iPhone 13 with trade-in and activation. Verizon and AT&T customers get up to $800 off, whereas T-Mobile customers get up to $425 off. The iPhone 13 deals are valid on all models of Apple's smartphone. View Deal

iPhone 13: up to $200 gift card @ Visible

Verizon-owned Visible is offering iPhone 13 deals on every model. Simply purchase any iPhone 13, port your number to Visible, and you'll receive up to a $200 gift card. Gift card options include a prepaid Mastercard, Amazon gift card, Sephora gift card, and more. View Deal

BOGO sale: buy one, get one free @ Verizon

Verizon is offering a rare buy one, get one free sale on select iPhone 13 models. They're not making it easy to browse the sale, so you'll need to look at each individual product page to see which phones are eligible. You'll also need to join a 5G unlimited plan to qualify for the deal. BOGO iPhones include the entire iPhone 13 family (excluding the iPhone 13 mini). View Deal

iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering new and existing customers up to $700 off select iPhone 13 models after an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for one of AT&T's unlimited data plans. These are among the best iPhone 13 deals we've seen from AT&T. (On the AT&T page, click on "Available Offers" above the price to see the full details and terms of this deal). View Deal

iPhone 13: up to $800 off trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

iPhone 13 deals don't get better than this. For a limited time at Verizon, you can get up to $800 off when you trade-in your old device and open a new unlimited line. Plus, switch from a competing carrier and you'll get a $200 credit. View Deal

iPhone 13: get 6 free months @ Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is offering one of the best iPhone 13 deals we've seen from any carrier. Purchase any 6-month data plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get an 6 additional months for free. For instance, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30/month. Buy 6 months ($180 total) and you'll get an extra 6 months for free (you'll wind up with 12 months total). All Mint Mobile phones are eligible for this sale, including the entire iPhone 13 lineup, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and more. View Deal

iPhone 13 mini: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

Currently at AT&T, new and existing customers can get the iPhone 13 mini for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13: from $10/month w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

New Verizon customers can get the iPhone 13 from $10/month with a new line and unlimited plan. Plus, new members will be able to get $200 to help cover the cost of switching. If you're upgrading an existing line, you can get up to $700 off when you switch to an unlimited plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 mini: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is taking up to $700 off the iPhone 13 mini with trade-in and an unlimited plan. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $200 to help cover the cost of switching. View Deal

iPhone 13: free $100 gift card @ Visible

Purchase a new iPhone 13 at Visible and you'll get a $100 virtual gift card with your order. Choose from Amazon, Best Buy, Hotels.com, Lowe's, Mastercard, and more. You must transfer your current number to qualify for this deal. View Deal

iPhone 13: buy one, get one free @ Verizon

Verizon has an epic sale on iPhones. For a limited time, buy any iPhone 13 and you'll get one free (of equal or lesser value). You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan. You'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. The sale applies to the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. View Deal

iPhone 13: buy one, get one free @ Verizon

For a limited time at Verizon, buy an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini and you'll get another iPhone 13 of equal or lesser value for free. You'll need to make your purchase via monthly installments and the phones must include an Unlimited plan. Plus, you'll get an additional $1,000 if you switch from a competing carrier. View Deal

iPhone 13: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering new and existing customers the iPhone 13 for free after an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. These are among the best iPhone 13 deals we've seen from AT&T. View Deal

Visible: 3 months of 5G data for $20/month @ Visible

Free $50 gift card! Visible is offering one of the best carrier deals we've seen. For a limited time, the Verizon-owned network is offering new members three months of unlimited 5G data with hotspot for just $20/month (50% off) via coupon code "SINGLE". The deal is eligible for new customers who bring their own phone. After three months, you'll pay the regular $40/month fee for unlimited 5G data. Plus, new customers will also get a $50 virtual gift card. Coupon is valid through March 29. View Deal

iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Apple

Through the month of May, the Apple Store is offering an increased credit when you trade-in your old iPhone for a new one. Apple will take from $100 to $700 off your new iPhone with an eligible trade-in. Eligible trade-in phones include the iPhone 8 or newer. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro deals

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $800 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New Verizon customers can get up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro with trade-in. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $200 to help cover the cost of switching. Or you can buy one iPhone and get up to $800 off a second iPhone. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is taking up to $700 off the iPhone 13 Pro with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T's iPhone 13 deals are valid for both new and existing customers. Currently, you can get an iPhone 13 Pro for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $495 off w/ trade-in @ Walmart

Like most retailers, Walmart has its own batch of iPhone 13 deals as well. The retailer is offering up to $495 off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with trade-in. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

iPhone 13 deals are live at T-Mobile. The carrier is offering a free iPhone 13 Pro when you trade-in an eligible device and activate a new line of service on a Magenta Max plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Apple

The Apple Store will take up to $1,000 off your iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max purchase with an eligible trade-in. Eligible phones include the iPhone 8 or newer. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro Max deals

iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $800 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New Verizon customers can get up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max when you trade in your old phone. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $200 to help cover the cost of switching. Existing members can get up to $700 off with trade-in and new unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $300 off @ Xfinity Mobile

Comcast customers who sign up for Xfinity Mobile can take $300 off their iPhone 13 Pro Max purchase. You must sign up for a 24 month Xfinity Mobile Device Payment Plan, activate a new Xfinity Mobile line, and port your current number to Xfinity Mobile to get this deal. The promo is available on all iPhone 13 models from the iPhone 13 mini to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $700 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. That's one of the best iPhone 13 deals we've seen. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is taking up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max Unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13 pricing and specs

iPhone 13 specs iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Starting price $699 $799 $999 $1,099 Storage 128, 256, 512GB 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1TB 128, 256, 512, 1TB Screen size 5.4 inches 6.1 inches 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution/ppi 2340 x 1080/476 2532 x 1170/460 2532 x 1170/460 2778 x 1284/458 Adaptive refresh No No Up to 120Hz Up to 120Hz Processor A15 Bionic A15 Bionic A15 Bionic A15 Bionic Rear cameras Dual 12MP (Wide, ultrawide) Dual 12MP (Wide, ultrawide) Pro 12MP (Telephoto, Wide, Ultra Wide) Pro 12MP (Telephoto, Wide, Ultra Wide) Zoom None / 5x digital None / 5x digital 3x optical / 15x digital 3x optical / 15x digital Front camera 12MP TrueDepth 12MP TrueDepth 12MP TrueDepth 12MP TrueDepth Colors Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue Size 5.2 x 2.5 x 0.3 inches 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches 6.3 x 3.1 x 0.3 inches Weight 4.97 ounces 6.14 ounces 7.2 ounces 8.5 ounces Water resistance IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 Battery life (video playback Up to 17 hours Up to 19 hours Up to 22 hours Up to 28 hours

