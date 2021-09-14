CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Conference One: Texas A&M University Esports Team

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXIJB_0bvxLR9000

Schedule

*coming soon

Coordinator

Dylan Thomas

School Administrator

Veronica Mireles

Player

Valorant

Dylan Thomas (Coordinator) - aGGroh#1trk

Jeet Walia - dam#GOAT

Sam Maddux - jorks@NA64

Dylan Nguyen - Dill@fku

Taylor Ngo - tyo#young

Paul Beal - jimjonesfan#420

Edward Wang - edd#iLiLL

Social Media

About Conference One

CF1 is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the esports arena.

Welcome to the next level…

What is Conference One (CF1)?

CF1 is an esports organization dedicated to growing the collegiate esports ecosystem. Together with our partners and member schools, CF1 strives to elevate collegiate competition and grow the collegiate esports audience. CF1 believes that through innovative technology and an entertainment-driven broadcasting structure, we can accomplish our goals: player-first competition, accelerated collegiate audience growth, increased reach and awareness for member schools, and connecting brands to the collegiate space in new, unique ways.

Is joining CF1 FREE?

Joining Conference One is completely free for the 2021-2022 school year.

What are the key dates?

Fall

  • August-September: Registration
  • October: Fall match play
  • November: Fall divisionals and finals

Spring

  • November-December: Registration
  • February: Spring match play
  • April: Spring divisionals and finals

What are the requirements for signing up for CF1?

In order to compete in CF1 you will need the following:

1) A group of dedicated students at your school who want to play

2) A School Administrator to do some of the paperwork required to allow your school and players to compete

Can Community Colleges play in CF1?

At this time CF1 is not allowing any community or non four year accredited colleges or universities to join.

My university is in Canada, can we join CF1?

Hello friends from the North! Absolutely. Sign up on our website to begin the process!

Is a school administrator required to sign up? Why?

School administrators play an important behind the scenes role for every team. Players will need to be verified through a chosen administrator at your school. The staff member will need to be verified through a Conference One league administrator before the team is eligible to play in any games.This staff member must have enough access to verify their players enrollment status, GPA, and academic standing before play commences in October. If an administrator does not verify the players for their school team, the team will not be eligible to play for the entirety of the 2021 school year.

How do I join CF1?

If you are an interested student or school staff member, you can start the registration process by contacting us here. Once we have the required information and verify your school staff member you will be eligible to play in CF1 this year.

Is there exclusivity?

CF1 does not impose exclusivity. You are encouraged to participate in other tournaments throughout the year but we want you to prioritize CF1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGHxe_0bvxLR9000

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

North Texas press conference takeaways -- Littrell declines to add fuel to UNT-SMU rivalry fire in response to 'that team from Denton' tweet

North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference today in advance of their showdown with SMU on Saturday at Ford Stadium in Dallas. UNT is 1-0 after cruising past Northwestern State 44-14. SMU is also 1-0 after hammering Abilene Christian 56-9. Here are five takeaways...
TEXAS STATE
chatsports.com

How the Texas A&M Football team’s scheduled opponents played in Week 1

Ed Orgeron, LSU Football Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports. The Texas A&M Football team had themselves a strong Week 1 outing against an inferior opponent in the Kent State Golden Flashes. Aggie fans can rest easy leading up to their Week 2 matchup against Colorado in Boulder, but can their future opponents do the same?
TEXAS STATE
tamuk.edu

Texas A&M-Kingsville makes list of top universities on social mobility

Texas A&M University-Kingsville was included on a list of top performers on social mobility by the U.S. News and World Report. Texas A&M-Kingsville ranked 100th on the list and tied with several other national universities. The listing ranks nearly 400 universities from across the nation, landing Texas A&M-Kingsville near the top 25%. The University also ranked 12th in Texas for social mobility and among the top 15 institutions in the state overall.
KINGSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M University#School Principal#American Football#Social Media#Can Community Colleges#Gpa
chatsports.com

Here’s how the Texas A&M Football team can sneak into the top four

Isaiah Rakes, Texas A&M Football (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) The latest AP Poll is out and the Texas A&M Football team is officially in the top five. This, however, might seem like somewhat of a negative after the Aggies landed at the fifth spot at the conclusion of the 2020 season, leaving them out of the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNB Local4

Esports growing in popularity; Hastings College to add varsity team

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College esports team is planned to start up in fall 2021 as a competitive club. The club was later to be transformed into a varsity team the following academic year. In September, Hastings College esports coach, Andy Chase, said they were in the stages of...
HASTINGS, NE
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M soccer team dominates Southern in 5-0 win

When Texas A&M soccer sophomore defender Lauren Geczik looked up from spotting a 30-yard free kick, she knew it was game over. Geczik’s curling shot into the bottom right corner of the net was ultimately the difference in a dominating 5-0 victory over Southern on Wednesday at Ellis Field. Southern...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tamu.edu

U.S. News Ranks Texas A&M Among Nation’s Best Public Universities

Texas A&M University is tied for No. 26 among public universities and tied for No. 68 overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 college rankings of more than 1,400 schools. U.S. News also ranks Texas A&M tied at No. 15 in the country for best undergraduate engineering program and tied at No. 23 for best undergraduate business programs.
COLLEGES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

UTPB hosts West Texas A&M in conference opener

The UT-Permian Basin football team will play both its home opener and Lone Star Conference opener when it meets West Texas A&M (1-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa. The Falcons (1-0) won their season opener last Saturday with a 24-16 win over Southwest Baptist in Bolivar,...
ODESSA, TX
Popculture

Big 12 Officially Invites 4 Teams to Conference After Losing Texas and Oklahoma

The Big 12 conference took action amid Texas and Oklahoma leaving. On Friday, the conference officially invited four teams to become members - BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida (UFC). The four teams were "approved unanimously by the eight continuing members," and individual boards will formally accept later Friday, according to ESPN.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Conference One Home Base

*coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday. *coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday. Schedule. *coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday. Teams. Divisions - Radiant & Immortal ||...
VIDEO GAMES
tamuc.edu

A&M-Commerce Alumna Named Registrar at Texas State University

Texas State University recently appointed A&M-Commerce alum Martha E. Fraire-Cuellar as university registrar. Fraire-Cuellar began serving as the Texas State University associate registrar in 2006 and has been the interim university registrar since March 2021. Fraire-Cuellar earned her Bachelor of Science in business administration from A&M-Commerce in 2001. Originally a...
TEXAS STATE
chatsports.com

BY THE NUMBERS: Texas A&M defense

Texas A&M won ugly on Saturday over the Colorado Buffaloes, mostly on the heels of an absolutely dominant defensive performance in the second half. While they got gashed by the run early in the game, they made adjustments and simply dominated the line of scrimmage in the third and fourth quarters, allowing the offense time to figure things out and get in the endzone with just minutes remaining. Let’s look at some numbers that illustrate just how dominant that second half defense was:
COLLEGE SPORTS
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M men's basketball team adds program aide Wabissa Bede to staff

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has hired former Virginia Tech player Wabissa Bede to the coaching staff as a program aide. Bede will help the team with recruiting organization, student-athlete development, advanced analytics and camps. Bede played two seasons under A&M head coach Buzz Williams, while Williams was at Virginia Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M volleyball team to travel to Texas State

The Texas A&M volleyball team will face Texas State at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Strahan Arena in San Marcos. The game will be air on ESPN Plus (online). The Aggies are 6-2 in nonconference play and currently on a five-match win streak.
TEXAS STATE
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
269
Followers
1K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy