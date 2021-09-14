Should Gunnar Holmberg Have Started Last Season?
Over at the Duke Chronicle, Max Rego looks at Gunnar Holmberg’s success so far as Duke’s quarterback and asks: why didn’t he start last year?. It’s a fair question but it’s one that most people can’t answer and it underscores something that doesn’t get discussed much but it really should be and that’s this: most fans (and reporters, for that matter) lack the intimacy to pass judgment on those sorts of decisions.www.dukebasketballreport.com
Comments / 0