Should Gunnar Holmberg Have Started Last Season?

By JD King
dukebasketballreport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver at the Duke Chronicle, Max Rego looks at Gunnar Holmberg’s success so far as Duke’s quarterback and asks: why didn’t he start last year?. It’s a fair question but it’s one that most people can’t answer and it underscores something that doesn’t get discussed much but it really should be and that’s this: most fans (and reporters, for that matter) lack the intimacy to pass judgment on those sorts of decisions.

www.dukebasketballreport.com

Comments / 0

