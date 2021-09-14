CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schumacher, review: a catastrophically misjudged positioning exercise for the Schumacher brand

By Robbie Collin,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article12 cert, 112 min. Dirs: Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker, Michael Wech. It has been more than eight years since anyone outside his immediate circle of intimates has seen or heard from Michael Schumacher. In December 2013, the seven-time Formula One world champion sustained injuries while skiing in the French Alps that were serious enough to warrant him being kept in a medically induced coma for six months. He was then transferred to his home on the shores of Lake Geneva, and updates on his progress since have been both cryptic and vanishingly scarce.

The Independent

What happened to Michael Schumacher? Netflix releases new documentary about F1 star

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher’s record-breaking career is the focus of a new documentary on Netflix.During his time on the track, he drove for Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes and set a record for the most world championship wins with seven to his name.That was recently equalled by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and the British star spoke about Schumacher after hitting the milestone.“I know I often I say it is beyond wildest dreams, but my whole life secretly I have dreamt as high as this,” said Hamilton. “It felt so far-fetched. I remember watching Michael win those world championships....
MOTORSPORTS
MotorAuthority

Michael Schumacher "different but he's here," according to new documentary

In an upcoming Netflix documentary called "Schumacher," Corinna Schumacher, the wife of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, gave an update on the racer's health after the 2013 skiing accident that resulted in a traumatic brain injury. "Michael is here. Different, but he's here, and that gives us strength, I...
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Mick Schumacher Now?

“You should become one with the car” was legendary racing driver Michael Schumacher’s philosophy on track. It left a lasting impact on the next generation of drivers that came into the sport. One of them was Michael’s own son, Mick Schumacher. Netflix’s ‘Schumacher’ delves into the seven-time World Champion’s life on and off the track and has Mick talking about how much he misses his father. The 22-year-old unsurprisingly picked up racing at a young age and eventually learned of the attention his surname brought. So, let’s find out more about him then, shall we?
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

What is Lewis Hamilton’s net worth?

Lewis Hamilton signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes in July worth around £40m per year, as the Briton chases an unprecedented eighth F1 world championship.If Hamilton can clinch the title this season ahead of fierce Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, he would move clear of Michael Schumacher’s long-standing record of seven titles.Hamilton, 36, is the best-paid driver on the grid and rightly so after proving himself to be the dominant force in the sport over the past decade. His reign is coming under threat, however, from a new generation led by the Dutchman Verstappen, as well as Hamilton’s...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

When Sebastian Vettel said recently he was looking forward to the new Michael Schumacher Netflix documentary telling him things he didn't know, it was easy to think he could be disappointed. For, in a world where almost everything the seven-time world champion did was under the spotlight of television cameras...
MOVIES
newschain

‘He’s different’: Michael Schumacher’s wife speaks out for first time since horrific skiing accident eight years ago in new documentary

Michael Schumacher’s wife has spoken out for the first time eight years after a skiing accident left him with a near-fatal head injury. Corinna, 52, appears in an upcoming Netflix documentary about the seven-time world racing champion entitled Schumacher. Speaking candidly to the camera, she reflects: “I have never blamed...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Michael Schumacher Suffered a Horrific Injury During a Skiing Accident in December 2013

The new Netflix documentary Schumacher takes a fresh look at the life and work of the wonderboy of Formula 1 auto racing. Featuring interviews, home movie footage, and archive materials, the nearly two-hour-long picture focuses on Michael Schumacher's family relationships and career highlights, with a particular focus on his life before the 2013 skiing accident. So, what happened?
ACCIDENTS
Hello Magazine

Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna gives update on his condition

Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna has given an update on his condition in the new Netflix documentary, Schumacher. The racing legend suffering a life-changing head injury in 2013 after skiing in the Alps, and Corinna revealed that as a family they “make sure he is comfortable”. She explained: “We are trying...
CELEBRITIES
104.1 WIKY

Motor racing-Schumacher’s wife says F1 great ‘different, but here’

(Reuters) – Michael Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, said the Formula One great is “different, but he’s here” as the 52-year-old continues his rehabilitation from a brain injury suffered in a skiing accident in December 2013. The family have kept updates to a minimum since the accident and in an upcoming Netflix...
MOTORSPORTS
Esquire

The Final Minutes of Schumacher Are a Portrait of Compassionate Filmmaking

Sometimes, when you know how the story ends, it's all you can think about—the single moment when everyone cheers, smiles and hugs all around, or everything comes crashing down. It's the ending that looms over Netflix's documentary on Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, which debuted this Wednesday. The film, co-directed...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Carlos Sainz ‘pretty clear’ who was to blame for Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen crash

It is “pretty clear” who was to blame for Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s dramatic crash at the Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has claimed. Both Hamilton and Verstappen have blamed each other for the incident, which saw the world championship contenders collide at Turn 1 at Monza and led to Verstappen’s Red Bull landing on top of Hamilton’s Mercedes.Hamilton has argued that Verstappen ran him out of the road while the Dutchman has reversed the accusation in the seven-time world champion’s direction. Verstappen has been penalised, however, and has been hit with a three-place grid penalty...
MOTORSPORTS

