Auburn, AL

Auburn baseball to host Tuskegee, Clemson this fall

By Zac Blackerby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The following is a release from Auburn Athletics.

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn baseball begins team practice next week, and its fall schedule is highlighted by a pair of home exhibition games against Tuskegee and Clemson.

The Tigers will take on Tuskegee on Friday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. CT and Clemson on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at Plainsman Park.

The exhibition games are open to the public, and fans are welcome to watch pregame batting practice starting approximately 90 minutes before first pitch.

The Tigers begin team practice Monday, Sept. 20, and the team’s annual Orange and Blue Fall World Series is set for Oct. 27-29. A practice and intrasquad schedule will be made available on a weekly basis.

Head coach Butch Thompson enters his seventh season at the helm of the program in 2022 and leads a roster that currently consists of 26 returners and 24 newcomers. The team’s 2022 schedule will be posted at a later date.

