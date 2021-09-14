CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splitgate developer raises $100 million in funding to pursue its ambitions

By Logan Broadley
pcinvasion.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Proulx, the CEO of 1047 Games, took to Twitter earlier today to reveal that the Splitgate developer has managed to raise $100 million in funding for the continued development of the arena shooter. The announcement comes off the back of a lot of speculation that the company might be sold to one of the big studios. Proulx seemed very pleased to relay to fans that the funding ensures that 1047 Games remains an independent, community first game studio.

www.pcinvasion.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
