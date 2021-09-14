Splitgate developer raises $100 million in funding to pursue its ambitions

SCS Software has a long-running lineage in the driving-sim genre; 24 years, to be exact. Within that time, the studio has produced a lot of beloved titles such as the various entries in the 18 Wheels of Steel franchise, Bus Driver, and as of late, American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2. But, something about the two aforementioned sims really stands out in comparison to not only SCS’ older titles but also in contrast to most other sim titles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO